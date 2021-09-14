CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts in bounce-back mode after ‘feast or famine’ loss to Seattle

By Mike Chappell
WANE-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Frustration roamed the hallways and meeting rooms at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Monday. Another season-opening loss – it’s eight and counting for the Indianapolis Colts after Sunday’s 28-16 misstep against the Seattle Seahawks – tends to be a major mood breaker. Too much hit-and-miss by the...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Tightly Sums Up the Carson Wentz Experience

Carson Wentz went down with another nasty-looking injury in yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and it throws the Indianapolis Colts' year into even bleaker territory. A three-game road trip to Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore could mean playoff hopes are fully extinguished before pumpkin spice latte season hits mid-stride. It's a disappointing turn of events but not a surprising one as the one thing everyone knows about Wentz is that, whether it's terrible luck or structural weakness, he tends to be unavailable when teams need him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
Miami Herald

Colts’ defense starts flat in season-opening loss to Seattle

Darius Leonard provided a succinct immediate analysis about the Indianapolis' defensive problems in Sunday's season-opening loss. The Colts failed in pass coverage, failed to stop the run, and failed to force multiple turnovers. It wasn't good enough to meet Leonard's high standards and it certainly wasn't good enough to beat...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Seattle Seahawks#Titans#Pro Football Focus
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Seeking More Explosive Plays After Week 1 Loss To Seahawks

The Colts' longest offensive play of Week 1 was a 24-yard completion, with Carson Wentz firing a strike to Parris Campbell – who absorbed a hit from Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs – to pick up 24 yards. That was the Colts' only play to gain more than 20 yards in their 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which was the product of a couple of things.
NFL
watchstadium.com

Will Colts and Titans Bounce Back?

The Colts and Titans both lost in Week 1. Will the two AFC South teams bounce back after disappointing openers?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Sprained ankles cloud Carson Wentz’s availability for Colts trip to Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re in a holding pattern with Carson Wentz, and one of Frank Reich’s trusted rules might be put to the test. Wentz did not practice Wednesday and his status for the rest of the week and availability for the Indianapolis Colts’ AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans Sunday in Nashville are in question after he sprained both ankles in last Sunday’s to the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
WANE-TV

Colts’ top priority vs. Titans? Dealing with Derrick Henry, of course

INDIANAPOLIS – Derrick Henry did not practice Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans gave their dynamic running back the day off. That’s after he wore down the Seahawks defense last Sunday in Seattle in the Titans’ dramatic overtime victory and in preparation for when the Indianapolis Colts visit Nashville Sunday. Trust us,...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence | Commentary

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy