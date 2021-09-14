The Word with Garrett Snodgrass: How the family business drives the York native in football

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Austin Allen, a tight end from Aurora. Spot on the depth chart: No. 1. “This season, there are a lot of promising things in our offense. And then defense has been playing really well. They’ve played some high-powered offenses and shut them down, really. Oklahoma is a really, really high-powered offense, and they did a lot of great things against them. There are a lot of things to take away from the season so far, and there are a lot of things to build on, too. There are still eight games left. We’re only one-third of the way through the season. It’s good we have a lot left because I know we’ve had a couple of rough games. Illinois, I want that one back. But there is a lot of stuff we can learn from that game, and there is a lot of stuff we can learn from the Oklahoma game. From those games, you can just see how far we’ve come as a team in those two games. We’ve got eight games left to get this thing switched around.

