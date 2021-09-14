Time to go Bananas

When I was six years old, I received a consolation prize of 25 cents for not knowing the answer on a Toronto radio station kids’ program called “Snappy Answers.”. But only twice in my life since then have I ever won anything substantial – and the first time was pure luck. In the early days of my postcard business in San Francisco (about 1968) I’d bought a Rex-Rotary machine, with which I could print my own cards. But it required “stencils” of the designs, which had to be made on another machine, a much more expensive stencil-cutter, which I couldn’t afford. The alternative was to take my art downtown to the Rex-Rotary office and pay to have the stencils made on their machine, then bring them home to run off the cards.