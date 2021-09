ALTON 25-16-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23-25-16: Alton won a close three-set match on the road at Southwestern. Grace Carter had nine points, four aces, two kills, two blocks and an assist for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up three points, Taylor Freer had four points, three kills. a block and 21 assists, Payton Olney served up 10 points and an assist to go along with two assists, Tayen Orr had four kills, Reese Plont had five points, three kills, a block and an assist, Renee Raglin had seven kills, three blocks and two assists and Alyssa Wisniewski had six points, an ace and eight kills.

