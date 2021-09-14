Girls Varsity Golf falls to South Haven 200 – 220

It was a tough night for the Lady Hornets. Indian Creek has a tough team and they were on top of their game. Indian Creek top golfer shot an amazing round with a 28. Eva Kidwell who was matched up with their top golfer played well but missed some key puts. Eva lead BG with a great round of 32. Dori Hines shot a 34, Ella Burd shot a 36, Lea Borden shot a 35, and Kyra Coker came in with a 38. Missed puts all around was the difference. The Beech Grove Lady golfers do a great job of getting close to the green with their drives, but struggle with pitching and putting.

INDIAN CREEK, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO