Girls Varsity Golf falls to South Haven 200 – 220

Holland traveled to Reeths Puffer on Thursday night and won an important conference match 3-0. Levi Honderd scored all three goals, and Timo Phillips recorded two assists in the win. Goalie Nolan Currier earned the shut-out behind defenders Jackson VanHekken, Sam Jimenez, Chandler DeWitt, Mitchell VanMeter, Marek Krimendahl, and Adrian and Saul Perez. “We were not able to connect as we should have offensively, and I credit the Reeths Puffer defense and their goalie,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Thankfully, we came out with more resolve in the second half and pulled away for an important conference win.”
Comments / 0