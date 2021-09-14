CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Girls Varsity Golf falls to South Haven 200 – 220

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch played at Hawkshead Golf Club today. Olivia Castaneda shot a 49, Emma Hulst 52, Sara Rozema 56, and Kristin Messer 63. The Dutch play in the Ok green Jamboree tomorrow at Muskegon Country Club.

northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf Senior Spotlight: Angela Snyder

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Angela Snyder of the Girls Varsity Golf Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Angela and her life on and off the course.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
hollanddutchsports.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes #4th place at OK Green Jamboree

The Dutch hosted the jamboree at Clearbrook today. Windy conditions and drizzle put a little damper on the day but the Dutch pulled out a 4th place showing. The Dutch were led by Olivia Castaneda 51, Sara Rozema 53, Emma Hulst 55, and Kristen Messer with a 61. Go Dutch!
GOLF
boonvilleathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 1st place against Tecumseh andReitz

On Wednesday night the girls golf team play Tecumseh and Reitz at Boonville Country Club and came away with the win. Nicole Gordon stepped up and won medalist for the night with a 47! Great job ladies! The golf team will be back in action next Monday at Boonville Country Club for senior night at 4:30pm.
GOLF
Golf
Sports
southportcardinals.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 2nd place at Conference Indiana

The Cards make history by finishing in 2nd place at the Conference Indiana tournament. The girls shot a season low 343. Hannah Matthews led the team with an 80. Sophia Chan shot an 85 and Annika Chan a 86. Rounding out the scoring was Naomi Chan with a 92 and Margaret Manning a 98. Hannah Matthews, Sophia Chan, and Annika Chan earned All Conference honors.
INDIANA STATE
beechgrove-athletics.com

Girls Middle School Golf falls to Indian Creek 137 – 119

It was a tough night for the Lady Hornets. Indian Creek has a tough team and they were on top of their game. Indian Creek top golfer shot an amazing round with a 28. Eva Kidwell who was matched up with their top golfer played well but missed some key puts. Eva lead BG with a great round of 32. Dori Hines shot a 34, Ella Burd shot a 36, Lea Borden shot a 35, and Kyra Coker came in with a 38. Missed puts all around was the difference. The Beech Grove Lady golfers do a great job of getting close to the green with their drives, but struggle with pitching and putting.
INDIAN CREEK, IL
smeharbinger.net

Gallery: Varsity Soccer Falls to Olathe South 1-1 in Penalty Kicks

Boy’s Varsity soccer competed in the Kamo Tournament; they lost to Blue Valley Southwest to play for first. East played for third place against Olathe South. The game was tied at the end of regulation, so the game went into penalty kicks. Olathe South made all penalty kicks. For East, senior Tate Nickleson took the first penalty kick and missed. Senior soccer captain Porter Mosley takes the second penalty kick and made it. Senior captain Vinny Bortolini takes the third and final penalty kick for East and misses. East ended the game in fourth place.
SOCCER
warrencountyrecord.com

Girls Golf: Warrenton vs. Fort Zumwalt South

The Warrenton girls golf team competed against Fort Zumwalt South at Country Lakes Golf Course on Sept. 8. Samantha Butkovich shot a 45 for the Warriors in the loss. To purchase photo reprints, contact The Record at 636-456-6397.
WARRENTON, NC
kvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf beats Boone Grove to tie the school record and finish the season 16-1!

The Girls Golf team finished the regular season with a win against Boone Grove to finish the season 16-1 and tie the school record. Brynlee “burnout” Deboard was the Medalist again with a 41. Brynlee was the medalist in every regular season match which is a HUGE accomplishment. Allison “Smiley” Rushmore and Katelyn Bakket jr. tied for 2nd for the Kougars with a 50. Lilly Van Loon and Kaelyn Lukasik finished things off for the Kougars with a 59. Kaylee Bogunovich shot an impressive 50 as well. Next up is sectionals at Tippecanoe Country Club Monday.
GOLF
goconcordiapanthers.com

Varsity Girls Tennis @ Phillipsburg

Concordia’s varsity girls tennis team enjoyed a beautiful day of tennis in Phillipsburg. We were able to finish before dark this year. Riley dominated on the court walking away with a 1st place finish in #1 singles. Lacie fought hard winning over Phillipsburg in tie breaker finishing 2nd in #2 singles. Our doubles teams played hard to the very end.
CONCORDIA, KS
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Reeths-Puffer 3 – 0

Holland traveled to Reeths Puffer on Thursday night and won an important conference match 3-0. Levi Honderd scored all three goals, and Timo Phillips recorded two assists in the win. Goalie Nolan Currier earned the shut-out behind defenders Jackson VanHekken, Sam Jimenez, Chandler DeWitt, Mitchell VanMeter, Marek Krimendahl, and Adrian and Saul Perez. “We were not able to connect as we should have offensively, and I credit the Reeths Puffer defense and their goalie,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Thankfully, we came out with more resolve in the second half and pulled away for an important conference win.”
SOCCER

