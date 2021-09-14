CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The PlayStation Showcase Was Mostly Meh, Mostly

By Ace Kim
fbtb.net
 9 days ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment held a PlayStation Showcase, their version of a Nintendo Direct, last week. I say it was mostly meh because out of the 42-minute video, 32 minutes of it was a yawnfest with really the best games showing up in the last 10 minutes. It did open with a bang though, I’ll give it that much. And no I’m not talking about the weird chess larping sequence, I’m talking about Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake announcement.

www.fbtb.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Best Buy and PlayStation Direct most likely to have consoles this week

There have been a lot more PS5 restock opportunities this month than in the last couple of months, which has been great for everyone still trying to get their hands on one. A PS5 restock at Best Buy has been widely anticipated for weeks, as it has been over a month since the company last had any consoles in stock. Current rumors from restock trackers suggest we could see a restock from Best Buy this Wednesday or Thursday, with the potential for another restock queue from PlayStation Direct possibly showing up as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gran Turismo 7 | PlayStation Showcase 2021

PlayStation's mainstay racing game Gran Turismo is back. The GT7 trailer gave a glimpse into the game's customization, including its many other features including arcade missions, and its impressive visuals. The game is expected to release in March 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Opinion: Insomniac saved PlayStation Showcase from mediocrity

The hype levels for the PlayStation Showcase were through the roof, as expected with Sony's events. It helped that not a single game from the showcase leaked so players did not really know what exactly they were getting, which always helps to fuel the hype even further. However, after watching...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Sony Playstation#Playstation Plus#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Korean#Shift Up#Gearbox#Rainbow Six Extraction#Avengers#Rocket League#Playstation Studios#Gran Turismo 7#Spider Man 2#Ffxv
PlayStation LifeStyle

God of War Ragnarok Was Most Watched PlayStation Showcase Reveal, Followed By Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine

Yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase was full of trailers for upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games, some of which were complete surprises. According to analysis of YouTube views by @BenjiSales on Twitter, God of War Ragnarok proved to be the most popular trailer, closely followed by the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Coming in third was the surprise tease of Marvel’s Wolverine.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Deathloop Story Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021

Deathloop's launch trailer gives a glimpse into the eight visionaries that its protagonist Colt must hunt down in order to break a never ending loop that he's trapped in. The launch trailer features the game's signature psychedelic funky spy vibe, imaginative guns, and over-the-top powers. The game launches September 14, 2021 for the PS5 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Deathloop review: The PlayStation 5's most must-play game

Buying a PlayStation 5 is not easy. Chronic chip shortages mean Sony is struggling to make enough consoles to meet demand, so the ones that do hit store shelves are snapped up immediately. Yet little of the console's scarcity has little to do with must-play exclusives. People want the PS5 because it's an elusive new PlayStation, not to play any particular cutting-edge video games. Titles like Ratchet and Clank and Returnal are great buys for existing PS5 owners, but not games most people could justify buying a brand new console to try.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
trueachievements.com

Poll: Which Tokyo Game Show showcase are you most looking forward to?

The Tokyo Game Show is almost here, bringing a packed schedule with it, so for this week's poll we'd like to know: which showcase are you most looking forward to?. Microsoft will be holding a 50-minute showcase on September 30th with "exclusive news and content to share." Square Enix will also be there with Square Enix Presents on October 1st, while Konami, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and more will all be holding livestreams. It's a varied lineup of attending companies, and although we don't yet have much idea of what to expect from each, it promises to be an interesting event. For this week's poll, let us know which showcase you're most looking forward to by voting below, and tell us what you're hoping to see in the comments!
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is available to pre-order at Currys PC World now. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Fifa 22: Release date, how to pre-order it and the new features to expect

With England making it into the final of Euro 2020, just missing out on securing victory over Italy, it’s been a big summer for football fans. Now, the gamers among us can rejoice as Fifa 22 – the latest instalment of EA Sport’s popular franchise – finally has a launch date and you can pre-order it right now.EA dropped the good news and the official reveal trailer just hours ahead of the Euros final in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features – including “HyperMotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa...
FIFA
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
FIFA
gamepur.com

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Steam?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits channels the soul of classic gaming, giving it a modern spin and a fantastic look. As players decide if they want to play the game or not, there is an important question they need to answer. Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits available on Steam?. Kena: Bridge...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tchia Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021

A trailer for Tchia was premiered during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase. The trailer showcases a beautiful and spanning sea side world, where its protagnoist can swiflty take control of animals around them.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Bundle With Showtime Launches at $10

ViacomCBS is bringing back its streaming bundle, six months after rebooting CBS All Access as Paramount+. The company is launching a bundle that includes both Paramount+ and Showtime, at two different price points: a $9.99 plan that includes Paramount+’s ad-supported tier, and a $12.99 tier that includes the premium ad-free tier. Without the bundle discount, the two services would cost $16 and $21, respectively. The company previously offered a bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime through Apple, at a $9.99 price point. It ended that offer earlier this year, however, ahead of the launch of Paramount+. Bundles have become a popular strategy to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Variety

Fight Zack Snyder’s Zombies In Real-Life In This Immersive ‘Army of the Dead’ Virtual Reality Experience

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. All aboard! The Sin City Taco Truck is accepting new passengers, but only if you’re willing to kill some zombies. Netflix’s  “Army of the Dead” virtual reality experience allows visitors to transport themselves to the apocalyptic zombie-infested world from the streamer’s hit movie, and embark on an action-packed heist as gun-toting mercenaries. The immersive VR tour, titled Viva Las Vengeance, debuted in July but serves...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy