The PlayStation Showcase Was Mostly Meh, Mostly
Sony Interactive Entertainment held a PlayStation Showcase, their version of a Nintendo Direct, last week. I say it was mostly meh because out of the 42-minute video, 32 minutes of it was a yawnfest with really the best games showing up in the last 10 minutes. It did open with a bang though, I’ll give it that much. And no I’m not talking about the weird chess larping sequence, I’m talking about Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake announcement.www.fbtb.net
