CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington has no plans of bringing in additional quarterbacks for now

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation when he took a big hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in the second quarter Sunday. Fitzpatrick left the game and did not return. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Speculation grew about Washington entertaining the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Focused on Getting the Best From What He Has at Quarterback

Rivera focused on getting the best from what he has at QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ron Rivera isn't worried about what he doesn't have, he's focused on maximizing what he does. After just two quarters, the Washington Football Team had to pivot at the most important position...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is pushing for a Heineken endorsement deal

Taking over as the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback following Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip injury, Taylor Heinicke was outstanding in a Week 2 win over the New York Giants. The fourth-year veteran completed 74 percent of his passes (34-for-46) for 336 yards and two touchdowns, leading the game-winning drive in a 30-29 victory last Thursday night.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Wft#Espn#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins turning into a problem

When a head coach and quarterback aren’t on the same page, trouble looms. Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins are creating a problem with the Vikings. Zimmer has come out as a major proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, while Cousins refuses to comply. We can debate the merit of Cousins’ complaints all we want, but it’s inarguable that Zimmer and his quarterback are on opposite sides of this argument, creating animosity in a locker room that cannot afford debate.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy