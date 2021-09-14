Official Trailer, Key Art, and Stills for Netflix’s ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’
Netflix is releasing some awesome content this year. Just in time for spooky season, check out the official trailer, key art, and stills for There’s Someone Inside Your House. The film was directed by Patrick Brice and stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk. It was produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (21 Laps), James Wan and Michael Clear (Atomic Monster). Executed produced by Brendan Ferguson, Emily Morris, Judson Scott, and co-produced by Henry Gayden. The screenplay is from Henry Gayden, based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins.www.pophorror.com
