Columbia Falls was a key early-season match for the 2-0 Havre High volleyball team. The Wildkats made it all the way to the State A tournament title match last season, making this match a test to see how good the Blue Ponies could be. On Thursday night at Blue Pony Gymnasium, Havre demonstrated they are more than good enough as they defeated Columbia Falls, 3-0, by winning their sets by scores of 25-8, 26-24 and 25-11.

HAVRE, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO