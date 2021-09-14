CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Close Up Views Of Byron Glacier On This Easy Family Trail In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
 9 days ago

If you’re looking for a family-friendly trail, Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska should be right at the top of your list! Located an easy 40-minute drive from Anchorage, this beautiful hike is fun for the whole family to do. This is a great autumn hike, especially as the leaves begin to change along the trail.

A quick drive from Anchorage will bring you to Portage Valley and all the beauty it holds.
The glacier itself is part of the ice field that also feeds Portage Glacier, and it’s a wonderful way to get up close to one without too much effort.
The trail is well maintained, especially at the beginning, but as you get closer to the glacier it gets rockier.
The trail follows closely along Bryon Creek, which is gorgeous to behold.
Many people every year get hurt at Byron Glacier, so please practice backcountry safety.
There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead.
This trail is such a wonderful way to get out in Portage Valley and enjoy the scenery.

Have you ever hiked the Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska? What did you think? Did you love it? Let us know in the comments below!

Nearby Portage Lake also made our list of These 13 Unique Kayaking And Canoeing Destinations In Alaska Are Perfect For A Day Trip if you’d rather go kayaking!

The entire hike is 3.2 miles, out and back. This length can change depending on how much exploring you’d like to do.

Address: Byron Glacier Trail Head, 1500 Byron Glacier Rd, Girdwood, AK 99587, USA

