Get Close Up Views Of Byron Glacier On This Easy Family Trail In Alaska
If you’re looking for a family-friendly trail, Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska should be right at the top of your list! Located an easy 40-minute drive from Anchorage, this beautiful hike is fun for the whole family to do. This is a great autumn hike, especially as the leaves begin to change along the trail.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever hiked the Byron Glacier Trail in Alaska? What did you think? Did you love it? Let us know in the comments below!
Nearby Portage Lake also made our list of These 13 Unique Kayaking And Canoeing Destinations In Alaska Are Perfect For A Day Trip if you’d rather go kayaking!
The entire hike is 3.2 miles, out and back. This length can change depending on how much exploring you’d like to do.
Address: Byron Glacier Trail Head, 1500 Byron Glacier Rd, Girdwood, AK 99587, USA
Comments / 0