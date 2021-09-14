Carr’s TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT

Derek Carr tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win over Baltimore in a long, twisting, and downright bizarre season opener. The Raiders managed to blow a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the first possession of overtime as Carr was intercepted in the end zone on third down. Baltimore then took possession and moved the ball toward midfield, but Carl Nassib sacked Lamar Jackson and knocked the ball loose. Las Vegas fell on the loose ball and the Raiders took over at the Baltimore 27 needing just a field goal to win.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO