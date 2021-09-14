CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

Undefeated Chesterton slams LaPorte, 42-6

By TOM KEEGAN
Chesterton Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesterton senior quarterback Chris Mullen quickly took the suspense out of the outcome by throwing four first-half touchdown passes in a 42-6 homecoming rout of LaPorte on Friday night. Such a one-sided scoreboard meant it was going to take something special in the second half to electrify the big crowd that packed the home side of the stands. Enter senior defensive lineman Jordan Hughes. He delivered a play that painted a big and bold exclamation point on the night.

