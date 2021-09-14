Undefeated Chesterton slams LaPorte, 42-6

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison Ridgeland Academy defeated Simpson Academy on Friday night 42-7. The Cougars could not seem to find an answer to the air attack that was delivered by the Patriots. MRA sophomore quarterback, John White, was 23-31 for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns while Simpson Academy was held to 89 yards in the air and just 8 yards on the ground. The Cougar’s offense was led by Chanse Funchess with 1 catch for 34 yards and a touchdown.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO