Powell Backed for Fed Chair by Authors of Dodd-Frank Bank Reform
(Bloomberg) -- The architects of the sweeping regulatory legislation adopted after the financial crisis backed Jerome Powell for another term as Federal Reserve chair. Former Democratic Senator Chris Dodd and Representative Barney Frank said Powell’s reappointment would provide “strong support” for President Joe Biden’s comprehensive program for tackling the underlying social and economic problems facing the U.S.uk.investing.com
