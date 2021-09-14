CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell Backed for Fed Chair by Authors of Dodd-Frank Bank Reform

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The architects of the sweeping regulatory legislation adopted after the financial crisis backed Jerome Powell for another term as Federal Reserve chair. Former Democratic Senator Chris Dodd and Representative Barney Frank said Powell’s reappointment would provide “strong support” for President Joe Biden’s comprehensive program for tackling the underlying social and economic problems facing the U.S.

POLITICO

Fed signals plan to pull back economic support even as virus looms

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it is on track to begin withdrawing some of its extraordinary support for the U.S. economy later this year even though the central bank downgraded its outlook for growth and job creation as the resurgent coronavirus weighs on the country. Fully half of the...
AFP

US Fed warns of 'severe damage' if senators allow debt default

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve called on lawmakers to raise the nation's borrowing limit urgently on Wednesday, warning that failure to pay government debts would do "severe damage" to the economy. Powell warned that "no one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure" by the United States to service its debts.
Joe Biden
Jerome Powell
Chris Dodd
Barney Frank
Frank Bank
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
FOXBusiness

Jerome Powell says Fed to change trading rules for central bank officials

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank's current rules dictating what its officials are allowed to invest in and trade are "not adequate" and need to be updated after recent disclosures showed that two Fed officials actively traded markets in 2020. Powell's comments come after...
investing.com

U.S. congressional negotiations on police reforms fail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiations in the U.S. Congress to tighten police practices following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis have collapsed, Democratic Senator Cory Booker said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for the failure. The end of congressional negotiations, at least for now, marked a...
Arkansas Online

Fed on track to relax support, Powell says

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start withdrawing the extraordinary support it unleashed after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. Powell said if the job market maintained its steady improvement, the Fed...
wallstreetwindow.com

The Makings of a Fed Chair – Robert Aro

The speculation of whether Biden will reappoint Powell has been gaining media attention, as Powell’s term expires in February of next year. A few peculiarities stand out, as reported by the New York Times when they asked:. Should he reappoint Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve when Mr. Powell’s...
actionforex.com

Musical Chairs at the Fed: Powell or Brainard?

Jerome Powell’s term as Chair of the Federal Reserve is scheduled to end in February, and President Biden will need to decide whom to nominate. Should he stick with Powell or go with someone else?. Online betting markets give Powell a probability in excess of 85% of being re-nominated with...
MySanAntonio

Fed chair fight amps up debate over bank's role in climate war

The fight over who should lead the Federal Reserve for the next four years has intensified questions about whether the central bank is doing enough to help combat climate change. While Chair Jerome Powell enjoys broad support from Republicans and many Democrats for his handling of monetary policy and his...
104.1 WIKY

Dodd-Frank architects call for reappointment of Fed’s Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic architects of a key overhaul of U.S. financial regulation a decade ago called on President Joe Biden to reappoint Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term, rebuffing arguments he has been weak on regulatory issues. Former U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd and former U.S. Representative...

