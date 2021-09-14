CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CISA to host fourth annual National Cybersecurity Summit

By Editorial Guidelines
securitymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced it will host its fourth annual National Cybersecurity Summit this October. Coinciding with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the 2021 summit will be held virtually as a series of webinars each Wednesday in October, beginning October 6 and ending October 27. Registration is required,...

www.securitymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

11th annual Women in Manufacturing Summit set for Oct. 4-6

The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) has announced that its 11th annual Summit will take place in Cleveland Oct. 4-6, 2021, accommodating both in-person and virtual participation. The event will bring together nearly 700 manufacturing professionals from across the country to hear keynote addresses, attend professional development sessions and roundtable discussions on the industry’s most pressing topics, participate in manufacturing plant tours, and interact with peers through social and networking events.
SUMMIT, IL
martechseries.com

CallTrackingMetrics Announces Second-Annual 2021 Launchpad Virtual Summit

The Launchpad Summit returns in 2021 with new insights and tactics from industry leaders. CallTrackingMetrics, the only digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation, today announced the 2021 Launchpad Summit, a three-day online event geared towards helping businesses succeed. The 2021 Launchpad Virtual Summit will take place November 3-5, 2021.
INTERNET
Triad Business Journal

Total Computer Solutions Presents 5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel

Greensboro, N.C.—September 27, 2021 – Managed IT leader, Total Computer Solutions, together with FBI Agent, Adam Scholtz, will hold their “5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” to address business concerns related to data security on October 7, 2021. Do you know how to protect your organization against cybercrime? Would you like to hear from industry experts on how to make your business safe? Are you worried about data breaches but do not know where to start? Small and medium-sized businesses are the victim of over 60% of cyberattacks. The good news for business owners, entrepreneurs, or just those interested in cybersecurity in the extended Greensboro, NC area, a special “Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” is scheduled for October 7. The expert panel will discuss with attendees, cybersecurity, including shared risk scenarios and how to respond in the event of a data breach. The panel will take a realistic look at cybercrime and how businesses can and should protect themselves. Attendees will receive practical tips and guidelines on how to secure their data without damaging their bottom line. “Many companies don’t realize the threat that is posed to them in the cybersecurity domain,” commented Ian Collins, Information Security Manager, Total Computer Solutions. “Cyberspace does not have nationally guarded borders like the physical domain. Cyber threats are simultaneously thousands of miles away, and at your doorstep. This panel discussion will help illuminate the threats, responsibilities, and strategies businesses can use to defend themselves.” Collins, who has over five years of experience in the field, will be part of the panel discussion, along with FBI Agent Adam Scholtz, Attorney, Robert Young, Carruthers & Roth, Cyber Insurance Specialist, Ryan Forrester, Coalition, Managing Partner, and Lance Cancro, Home Front Enterprises. This combination of in-depth knowledge and experience from the cybersecurity, IT services world is quite balanced and is sure to deliver attendees a great breadth of knowledge. The “5th Annual Cybersecurity Panel Discussion” will occur at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405, on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The panel is free, but registration is required. Register for tickets to this event at www.tcsusa.com/events. Seating is limited. If you have any questions, please call 336.804.8449. For more information, be sure to visit www.tcsusa.com and the event’s Event page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tcs-5th-annual-cybersecurity-panel-discussion-tickets-169631886539.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisa#Infrastructure Security#The Cybersecurity Summit
securitymagazine.com

Dan Jetton joins Evolver as VP of Cybersecurity

Dan Jetton has been named the new Vice President of Cybersecurity at Evolver, a Washington, D.C.-based cybersecurity provider. Within the role, Jetton will manage a group of solutions on a broad scale to include cyber operational security, risk assessments, cloud security, vulnerability management, diagnostics, analytics and more. Jetton’s key functions will be leading interactions with agency CIOs as well as oversight of Evolver’s work in cooperation with major government partners.
BUSINESS
The Daily Collegian

Altoona LaunchBox to co-host cybersecurity webinars Oct. 5 and 19

ALTOONA, Pa. — Altoona LaunchBox supported by the Hite family and the Saint Francis University Small Business Development Center will host a free cybersecurity webinar series. Session one will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon. It will focus on the key cybersecurity elements...
ALTOONA, PA
wisconsin.edu

UW-Whitewater cybersecurity program validated by the U.S. National Security Agency

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has received the Program of Study Validation from the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity. This recognition extends to the Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Technology with a Networking and Security emphasis offered by the College of Business and Economics. “It is an honor...
COLLEGES
securitymagazine.com

University of Wisconsin adds cybersecurity degree

The University of Wisconsin (UW) - Whitewater has established a new degree in cybersecurity for its over 10,000 students, according to a recent press release. The Whitewater campus houses a Cybersecurity Center for Business that provides cybersecurity education and training for businesses, local governments and educational institutions throughout the region. The campus has launched an online M.S. in Cybersecurity and recently received UW System Board of Regents approval to provide a new B.S. in Cybersecurity, only the second such undergraduate degree offered in the UW System.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
securitymagazine.com

5 cybersecurity threats for businesses in 2021—and 3 tips to combat them

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 70% of full-time employees in the United States transitioned to working from home. As we venture into the post-COVID world, roughly 58.6% of the U.S. workforce continues to work remotely with minimal chances of returning to a physical office space. Although remote positions offer several benefits, they also present a breeding ground for cyberattacks, exposing companies to increased risk.
ECONOMY
Vindy.com

Valley coalition chief to host summit

YOUNGSTOWN — Jessica Borza, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, has been selected to be master of ceremonies for the fifth annual Ohio Manufacturers’ Workforce Summit on Oct. 27 and 28. The theme for the virtual event is “Attracting the 21st Century Manufacturing Workforce.”. The keynote speaker on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
securitymagazine.com

Andrew Obadiaru joins Cobalt as Chief Information Security Officer

Andrew Obadiaru has joined Cobalt as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Obadiaru brings more than 20 years in the security and technology industry and rich history of managing and mitigating risk across changing technologies, software and diverse platforms. As CISO, Obadiaru will be responsible for maintaining Cobalt’s systems, services, data confidentiality, integrity and availability.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Avoid Stranger Danger: Review the new CISA Cybersecurity Guides

As of this writing, the CISA listed just three bad practices. Bad Practice #1: Using Older Software. Bad Practice #2: Reusing Passwords. Bad Practice #3 Using Single-Factor Authentication for Remote or Administrative Access. Photo by sebastiaan stam on Unsplash. When food producers change the food labels from use-by-date to the...
SOFTWARE
securitymagazine.com

OWASP updates top 10 security vulnerability ranking

The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) has released an updated draft of its ranking of the top 10 vulnerabilities. The draft release marks the first changes to the list since November 2017. The OWASP Top 10 — primarily an awareness document — has been used as a de facto...
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

Embrace a holistic approach to vulnerability management

Cybercriminals aren’t slowing down, hacking 30,000 sites a day, according to Web Arx Security. In fact, a University of Maryland study clocked a new attack somewhere on the web every 39 seconds — that’s 2,244 daily cyberattacks. “The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime,” a joint report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies and McAfee, estimated monetary losses from cybercrime at $945 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

San Diego prioritizes IT department security

The City of San Diego plans to upgrade security in its IT department, including adding cloud support to the city's digital services. San Diego will add public cloud support that provides services such as improved technology that supports departmental customer call centers, disaster recovery capabilities and data storage. The city will also receive support for over 1,000 servers and associated storage and software that host more than 300 city application systems.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Considerations for enterprises amid new privacy regulations

The enactment of recent data privacy regulations like the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and Colorado Privacy Act highlight how U.S. states are working to extend additional rights to consumers. Amid rising rights requests, such as the right to request the deletion of personal data, enterprises impacted by developing and current data protection laws must ensure the user making the request is the true data owner. As fraudsters are continuing to exploit remote businesses, enterprises must be able to properly verify consumers making rights requests. If an enterprise unknowingly hands data to a fraudster, the consumer is likely to face account takeover attacks and be subjected to other forms of fraud.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Jason Kees named Chief Information Security Officer at Ping Identity

Jason Kees has been appointed Ping Identity's new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). He will spearhead Ping Identity’s security initiatives that support new services and offerings while ensuring the security, safety and reliability of the company’s IT infrastructure. Kees is a seasoned information security leader with a track record of...
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

UN calls for facial recognition and artificial intelligence moratorium

Following an artificial intelligence (AI) report published by the United Nations (UN), UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for a moratorium on the sale and use of AI systems that pose a serious risk to human rights until safeguards are put in place. AI applications that cannot be used in compliance with international human rights law should be banned, Bachelet said.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy