Raiders Treat Fans To Crazy Come-From-Behind OT Win Over Baltimore In Loud Allegiant Stadium On Monday Night Football
The Entertainment Hub of the Universe came through tonight. The Las Vegas Raiders rallied against a tough Baltimore Ravens team and gave Las Vegas a highly entertaining win with a 33-27 overtime victory over the Ravens in the first Raiders game with fans at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football after the domed, 65,000-seat stadium opened in late July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.lvsportsbiz.com
