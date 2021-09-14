CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Treat Fans To Crazy Come-From-Behind OT Win Over Baltimore In Loud Allegiant Stadium On Monday Night Football

By Alan Snel
lvsportsbiz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Entertainment Hub of the Universe came through tonight. The Las Vegas Raiders rallied against a tough Baltimore Ravens team and gave Las Vegas a highly entertaining win with a 33-27 overtime victory over the Ravens in the first Raiders game with fans at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football after the domed, 65,000-seat stadium opened in late July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

lvsportsbiz.com

