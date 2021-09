All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded steps in 2013. But unlike her ultra-tight Thierry Mugler gown of 2019 or her now-iconic Givenchy maternity dress years earlier, the all-black Balenciaga bodysuit she donned on this year’s carpet is easier than ever to replicate for Halloween — even if it isn’t haute couture. In fact,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO