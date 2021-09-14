CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netizens react after former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju releases new profile photos, think she will officially begin her career as an actress

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetizens reacted to newly released 'actress' profile photos of former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju. On a recent online community forum, one netizen created a post titled, "Wow...I guess Kim Min Ju is becoming an actress in the end..." Below a set of her profile photos, the netizen also wrote, "She is so pretty...They said that she would go to HYBE, but I guess she decided to just be an actress in the end. I wanted to also see her on stage though TTT Hope she works hard as an actress and gets acknowledged..."

