The River Street Deli In Tennessee Offers Incredible Deli Sandwiches Right On The Banks Of The Tennessee River

There’s really nothing better than a good sandwich, and once you find a deli that you love it’s hard to make the rounds at a local chain. That, of course, is the benefit of finding a classic deli, and in Chattanooga, there’s only one place to go: River Street Deli. The New York-style sandwich shop has been serving patrons since 1998, and its local following has only become more dedicated. Learn more about this must-stop spot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and leave your favorite sandwich from the menu in the comments!

River Street Deli in Chattanooga, Tennessee is not your average deli. No, you can expect an authentic, New York-style delicatessen that's been featured not only by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, but also given a Travelers' Choice Award by TripAdvisor.Inside you'll find a low-key, welcoming environment that is great whether you're looking to bring a group or grab a sandwich and go. Visitors have given the eatery a solid 5 out of 5 rating on Facebook, and recommend the great, homemade soup and quick, quality sandwiches.The restaurant may be local, but owner Bruce Weiss hails from New York and brings a certain flair to the sandwich counter. There are even daily specials that vary depending on the month and day of the week.Those sandwiches, though! Enjoy everything from a classic cracked pepper turkey with brie and dijonnaise to egg salad and hot corned beef. It's the New Orleans style muffaletta that has really made a mark on visitors, though, with everything from Capicola ham to the classic green olive and artichoke tapenade piled on top.You can come for simple sandwiches, too, with a traditional Reuben and a cucumber and tomato sandwich rounding out an already decadent menu. There are multiple options for vegetarians and carnivores alike, and the kids' menu even has a peanut butter sandwich with banana and honey. Yum!The sandwiches are key at River Street Deli, but make sure you snag a cup of homemade soup or a salad if you're really hungry. The soups are made fresh daily, and you can opt for a half sandwich, half soup combo if you can't quite make up your mind.River Street Deli offers dine-in and takeout options for patrons, which means you can either choose to enjoy a day out in town or you can take a sandy to-go, preferably to the nearby Coolidge Park.

What a place to visit! The River Street Deli in Chattanooga, Tennessee is serving up New York-style sandwiches from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sunday to Monday, and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. You can learn more about it both on its official website and on its Facebook page .

