Entitled Assholes Will Be The Death of Theatre

What were we thinking? Who were we kidding? Did we really think that the segment of the theatre audience made up of entitled assholes would adhere to a mask mandate?. You know to whom I‘m referring. They are the folks who text throughout a performance, or bring food or drink into an auditorium, or engage in a conversation with their seat neighbor like they’re sitting on a living room couch, or plop down in a seat other than theirs until the rightful ticket owner shows up, or just have to take a picture of their son/daughter/friend/partner in the show. Don’t they look GREAT in their costume?!