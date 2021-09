The bright lights will shine on Saturday when Anthony Joshua returns to a British ring for the biggest fight anywhere in the world this year.The memory of nights at Wembley Stadium, with 90,000 people singing his name, will be fresh in Joshua’s mind when he steps between two giant fireworks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be sometime before midnight, he will, as normal, look enormous in his latest full-length white robe and from that majestic pose he will start his shuffle to the ring.Joshua’s exile from a stadium fight in Britain, will end shortly after he leaves that glittering...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO