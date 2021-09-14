CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Japan's Q3 growth forecast more than halved on COVID-19 impact

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's export-reliant economy will grow at less than half the pace in the current quarter than thought just one month ago, held back by local coronavirus outbreaks and the impact from the pandemic abroad, a Reuters poll found. But economists said the world's third-largest economy would not...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

The OECD warned Tuesday of an "uneven" global economic recovery as it lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for the world and the United States while raising the outlook for Europe. The OECD lowered its growth outlook for the United States, from 6.9 to 6.0 percent this year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's hot exports growth cools as COVID-19 hits supply chains

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened as COVID-19 hit key Asian supply chains and slowed factory production. The trade growth is unlikely to dispel worries about the outlook for Japan’s economy, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

More than 50 percent of Japan’s population vaccinated

TOKYO — Japan’s government says more than 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.
HEALTH
investing.com

Indonesia Finance Minister warns of ripple effect from China's Evergrande debt woes

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities are monitoring the financial market situation in China, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday, and warned that property firm China Evergrande's debt woes could affect the world's economy. "We see a new risk to the financial system stability in China," she told a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanae Takaichi
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Fumio Kishida
investing.com

China’s Fragile Property Sector Is A Problem For Global Growth

In early June I wrote an article highlighting China’s increasing fragility and the negative ripple-effects it would have on the world economy. To give you some context: I hypothesized that Chinese authorities would keep tightening credit. And that it’d lead to further debt-defaults. Now—just a few months since then—and things...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bank of England nudges up inflation outlook, split over QE widens

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said inflation would rise above 4% later this year, and two policymakers called for an early end to the central bank's quantitative easing programme due to rising price pressures. Policymakers voted 7-2 to stick with the 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) asset purchase target...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Reuters#Moody#Mco#Capital Economics#Ldp#The Bank Of Japan#0 1
Medagadget.com

Amebiasis Treatment Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact, Current and Future Growth Overview, Competitor Analysis

Amebiasis Treatment Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2027 the new research from Coherent Market Insights has announced report offering you more creative solutions that combine our deep geographic experience, intimate sector knowledge and clear insights into how to create value in your business. The Amebiasis Treatment Market offers a summary of product specification, production analysis, technology, product type, considering key features such as gross margin, revenue & cost. Amebiasis Treatment Market report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Amebiasis Treatment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
MARKETS
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy