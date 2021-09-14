Ahead of US inflation data, Asian markets struggle to gain traction.

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO