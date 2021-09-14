Nikon announces compact, lightweight and affordable Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens for its mirrorless system

Ricoh Imaging has quietly announced the GR IIIx, a new compact camera based on the popular GR III, that features a 40mm (full-frame equiv.) F2.8 lens and other improvements. At the heart of the GR IIIx is a 24.24-megapixel APS-C image sensor (6,000 x 4,000 pixels) with sensor-shift three-axis image stabilization (rated for four stops) and an updated GR Engine 6 image processor. The sensor is capable of 14-bit Raw image capture, offers a maximum sensitivity of 102,400 ISO and features an anti-aliasing filter simulator with ‘Off,’ ‘Low’ and ‘High’ settings. For video, you’re looking at Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) recording at up to 60 frames per second in H.264.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO