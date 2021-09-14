CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikon announces compact, lightweight and affordable Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens for its mirrorless system

Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2, a compact full-frame (FX-format) prime lens for its expanding Nikkor Z lens lineup. The 40mm f/2 is the 20th lens in the Nikkor Z lineup and the 18th FX-format lens, not counting Nikon's Z teleconverters. The 40mm f/2 prime lens joins the Z 28mm f/2.8 lens as the most affordable lens for full-frame Z cameras, with a price just shy of $300.

