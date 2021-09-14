The Hazara of Afghanistan are a long-persecuted minority who live in fear of the Taliban.

The rapid collapse of Afghanistan to Taliban rule has forced the United State’s to end it’s 20-year long presence overseas in a desperate flee. A United States led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 during the Bush administration had the objective of displacing insurgents from power. However, the recent US withdrawal that was initiated by former President Trump, freed a clear objective for the Taliban, a radical militant organization, to seize the Afghan government and security forces. This withdrawal was made in part with a peace deal signed with the Taliban in February 2020 to end the conflict in the Middle East. This peace deal involved the Taliban pledging to cut ties with terrorist organizations, such as the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. However, the Afghan government was excluded in this conversation and tension between the Taliban and Afghanistan continued to progress since the February deal. The deterioration of the peace deal was explicitly evident within the past few months as Taliban fighters began to overtake provincial capitals with the goal of overtaking all of Afghanistan. The Taliban announced their objectives of ensuring order and public safety, according to the New York Times, however, western embassies and Afghan citizens are fleeing the country in a rapid manner rooted in the fear that the Taliban is going to attack though those who worked with the United States or the previous government. There is also prevalent fear that the Taliban will impose harsh Islamic law where women’s rights are often infringed upon in a violently oppressive manner.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO