Columbus, IN

Hit-and-run suspect appears in court

By Mark Webber
Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local man accused in the hit-and-run death of 16-year-old Columbus East High School student Lily J. Streeval made his first court appearance Monday. An initial hearing was held for Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, of 3224 Country Brook St., in Bartholomew Circuit Court. Subramanian is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury as a Level 4 felony. He’s also charged with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended causing death as a Level 5 felony.

¥L3G¥
8d ago

wow their mis handling this case,,, why deport him he comitted a crime on this land not his,, and how long are work visas allowed cause he been in columbus for years not months

