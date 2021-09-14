CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X and More Stars Share an Unfiltered Look Inside the 2021 Met Gala

 9 days ago

Lil Nas X is having just as much fun inside the 2021 Met Gala as he did during the event’s high-profile red carpet. After the world watched the A-list invitees make their way into…

purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Met Gala 2021 red carpet: Standout looks from Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Dan Levy, more

Stars are arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, a highly anticipated event following a year of lockdowns and cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dressing to the theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," some of Hollywood's biggest names have donned extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the event, which is organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. It raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Twitter Can't Get Enough of Lil Nas X's Three-in-One Met Gala Look

Lil Nas X wore not one, not two, but three custom Atelier Versace looks at the 2021 Met Gala, slowly revealing one after another as he made his way up the carpeted stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. The artist initially entered the museum in a larger-than-life golden robe, secured tightly up to his neck with a high collar. The gorgeous detailing of the piece extended along the hem of the garment, which expanded out into a long train. It wasn’t long, though, before Nas ditched his first layer to reveal a suit of golden armor, emblazoned with a lion on his chest. But he wasn’t done there, Nas finished his unveiling with a black and gold, zip-up bodysuit, completely covered in a rhinestoned Versace print.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newsitem.com

Eilish, Lil Nas X — and yes, Rihanna — dazzle at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
CELEBRITIES
newsitem.com

Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
CELEBRITIES
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chalamet turn heads at Met Gala

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Timothée Chalamet, Elliot Page, Jennifer Hudson among the stars lighting up the red carpet at the annual Met Gala fashion parade (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8e1fc8c7a00943309600cd678cec2df8.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Lil Nas X and more stars continue Met Gala bathroom selfie tradition

Once again, the bathroom at the Met Gala became the event’s hottest hangout. Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Pete Davidson, Frank Ocean and others kept the tradition going of celebs posing for power room selfies at Monday’s 2021 edition of fashion’s biggest night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, tweeted a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Please Join Us in Bowing Down to Lil Nas X's 3-in-1 Met Gala Look

The 2021 Met Gala theme may have been a celebration of American fashion, but it appears as though Lil Nas X garnered inspiration from Russian nesting dolls when piecing together his looks for the night. The "Industry Baby" singer wore not one but three outfits custom-designed by Versace, each layered over one another à la the aforementioned dolls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

Lil Nas X is C-3PO and other hilarious Star Wars Met Gala 2021 memes

Monday night, Sept. 13, one of fashion’s best nights ever was back: the annual Met Gala. Some of the biggest stars descended on New York to show off their fashion reveals and we, on the other side of this, watched from our phones and TVs, not-so-silently judged every outfit that came down the red carpet.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

You Probably Missed These Stunning Details In Keke Palmer's Met Gala Look

The 2021 Met Gala, aka the biggest night in fashion, is underway. The event, usually held on the first Monday in May, was moved to mid-September, but the stars are still turning out. This year's theme is “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” so it’s pretty open to interpretation by all the fashionistas. And Keke Palmer's Met Gala 2021 look is no exception. Palmer may have eschewed the red, white, and blue, but her look is beautifully detailed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Lil Nas X Fans Can't Stop Comparing His Met Gala Look to Power Rangers' Goldar

The Met Gala returned this week after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the biggest night in fashion, fashion fans and celebrity watchers alike tuned in from all around the globe on their platform of choice to see what the famous were wearing down the carpet at the high profile event. While there were some standout looks this year, including Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld's looking nearly unrecognizable, there is one style choice that had Power Ranges fans paying attention. Musician Lil Nas X showed up at the Met Gala this year in three different looks - one of them looking an awful lot like an infamous Power Ranger villain, Goldar.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keke Palmer Is Hosting The MET Gala In Sergio Hudson

The 2021 MET Gala is officially underway and we’re already living for the looks. The event is usually held in May, but was rescheduled to mid-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York, the MET Gala has become known as fashion’s biggest night of the year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Lil Nas X Teases the Anime Inspo Behind His Met Gala Look

Lil Nas X is living his best life right now, and his fans are just along for the ride. If you did not know, the rapper is celebrating the release of his first full-length album, and it is topping the charts already. This debut comes shortly after Lil Nas X turned heads at the Met Gala with his three-part look, and it turns out part of the piece has roots in anime.
COMICS

