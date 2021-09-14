Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X and More Stars Share an Unfiltered Look Inside the 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nas X wore not one, not two, but three custom Atelier Versace looks at the 2021 Met Gala, slowly revealing one after another as he made his way up the carpeted stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. The artist initially entered the museum in a larger-than-life golden robe, secured tightly up to his neck with a high collar. The gorgeous detailing of the piece extended along the hem of the garment, which expanded out into a long train. It wasn’t long, though, before Nas ditched his first layer to reveal a suit of golden armor, emblazoned with a lion on his chest. But he wasn’t done there, Nas finished his unveiling with a black and gold, zip-up bodysuit, completely covered in a rhinestoned Versace print.

