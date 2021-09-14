CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhausted and Can’t breathe

You don't have to run if you don't want to or it's hard. Walking is perfectly fine. If you do want to run, you can use a program like Couch to 5k to gradually build up your running stamina. First: Get a full OK from your doctor. Second: Two or...

Essential Plank Workout

The plank is the gold standard strength move for the core, and the core is the foundation for all movement, spinal stability and athleticism. With that being said, it’s safe to say planks should be a vital part of your workout routine. Not sure how to plank correctly? Never done...
WORKOUTS
Start bulking or maintain?

Recently was told about recomp by some of the people here and read a few posts about it and looked into some other online resources. I’m 5’5 109-112 lbs and want to look more lean and build muscle. My question is now do I try and bulk or do I just continue exercising and eating in maintenance? I go to the gym about 6x a week, I do cardio usually twice and do some light / moderate strength training for legs abs back/shoulders and arms split throughout the week.
WORKOUTS
"50 by 50" Birthday Challenge

This is my first ever MFP post! I've been consistently using the site for a little over a year now and admiring many of your success stories. I thought it was time to share my own. Last year I knew I had my big 50th birthday coming up in Sept...
WEIGHT LOSS
exercise breaks for building muscle

Thanks for your reply! I am doing pull ups to help with my upper body strength (I am 64 and I am afraid of losing muscle). My muscles never feel fatigue after doing this. I am a diver and it is really hard for me to go up the ladder in the boat to get out with all that equipment on. I am thinking I may need upper leg strength to help me with that as well. I do run several times a week (5 miles or so) and I also swim on alternate days. I just don't want to lose muscle. Any advice you give would be appreciated. Thanks again.
WORKOUTS
60+ and Chubby

I have no problem exercising at least 5 times a week but I admit I need some upper body strength. I think staying home has me snacking a little bit more. Yikes! I never did eat too much...not excessively, for the weight I have since I've tracked what goes in my body but something's making it slow. I have low body temperature that tends to have me burn less calories. I'm told my thyroid is fine.
WEIGHT LOSS
My introduction

Hi Matt, Thank you for your service, and I can't imagine all you have been through. Be kind to yourself. You've been through a lot!. When i first started working out, i didnt even consider it that. i just wanted to try and be a bit healthier. losing weight wasn't even my goal. I mean, i needed to, and knew i needed to, but i just wanted to try and be healthier. I started by just going on a walk 2-3 times a week. and.... it wasn't much of a walk. at almost 400 pounds i could not go very far at all. 10 minutes was about all i had in me. but i kept doing it. and it didnt take long, really, before i could go a little bit longer. and then, i started to go more often. always when it was dark, i didnt want people to SEE me - but id go after dark, or early in the morning. often, both. more days added. my neighbor was a member at planet fitness and asked me if i wanted to go with her (she only went occasionally). I said sure. So I'd go with her. i thought i was going to die on the elliptical. lasted about 7 minutes. But kept going. maybe once a week with her? not very often. kept walking. By that point had started watching what I was eating (i think). Then i wanted to go to the gym more than she did, so got my own membership. That was back in 2014. as of september 1, I have lost 192 pounds. ( for 2 years I was in maintenance, working on losing the last 40 or so now). So... all of it was a process. a long one. But I didnt give up. You dont have to work out to lose weight. As I said, that happens in the kitchen. But it does have many other benefits that your body does need. Find something you enjoy. Most Y's are affordable and have a wide variety of classes for all fitness levels. Make small changes. dont try to change everything overnight. little changes can lead to giant ones, if you give it enough time.
FITNESS
Hello Everyone

I am not a new member of My fitness pal just a new member of forums. I have to say I am a natural introvert but I don't mind asking for help when I need it. I am over 40 and I have 30 pounds to lose and I know my diet plays a large role in weight loss. I work out about 2-3 days a week but I go brain dead coming up with ideas that taste good and are quick when it comes to eating so I result back to what I know. I hate eggs and I can only do a protein shake once a day because I work in a locked environment. Oh and I love sweets. I don't mind cutting back on or even substituting them with a keto version just not an aspartame version. lol, I think that's my whole dietary life if that is introduction enough lol.
WEIGHT LOSS
Getting started....again. Advice needed for getting started and staying on track

Looking for a support team to help hold me accountable as i start my journey to a healthy lifestyle. I need to get into a routine of eating less and exercising more especially as I work through my first 30 days of starting a new habit. All advice is appreciated on how you got started and stayed on track.
FITNESS
Intermittent fasting ??

There are many people who use IF to help them keep within their calorie goals, but keep in mind, IF, in and of itself, is nothing special. Hi @amb007 ; I have about the same target goal. I tried IF last year and it does work. As my problematic times with low control are eveningsI might actually too join you on the challenge;) i have only started today logging after long time. Martina.
DIETS
The Minute-by-Minute Benefits of a Walk

When you head out on a walk, thousands of things are happening in your body, from the muscles in your legs (and core and arms) to your brain, your gut, and your immune and endocrine systems. Here, we’re looking at what happens to your body throughout a walk, with insight from former professional triathlete and current researcher Alexandra Coates. Coates now spends much of her day in the lab looking at exactly how exercise affects our bodies (and how much we can and should be doing).
WORKOUTS
I can't believe it

Believe it and enjoy the boost it gives your confidence 😊. That's awesome! We are all just people. We won't be anywhere near perfect. Consistency is the key to weight loss success. Great loss dude. You got this!!. Kait_Dee Member. Posts: 150 Member. Congratulations on your success!!
FITNESS
Giving this another go. Wish me luck !

My name is Jane and I'm looking to lose 100+ pounds. I would like to add some people one here to be virtual friends with and who i can motivate and will do the same thing for me. I am honestly trying to lose weight so i can look great...
WEIGHT LOSS
Time to get back on the horse!!

I'm a 40 year old mum of 3 boys who fell off the weight loss and fitness wagon in 2020 after Covid hit, got stuck in lockdown most of the year and had my third child. Now he is almost 1 I really need to accept that this weight isn't "pregnancy weight" and that it's time to get back on the horse and remove this extra 25 kgs (55lbs) and FINALLY get my butt into a healthy weight range (for the first time in my entire adult life!!!!)
WEIGHT LOSS
Body measurements

Is it possible to track body measurements using this app? I would love to keep all of my fitness information in one place for easy tracking. If it is a feature could you please provide me some information OR perhaps suggest another method. Thanks. ~ Sam.
WORKOUTS
Goal weight question

Since most people have a maintenance weight range of about 5 pounds, I'd say once you are comfortably averaging around your goal weight, then you're there. For me, I didn't have a "moment" that I declared that I reached my goal...it was kind of a slower realisation that I was happy where I landed and could sustain it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hi, Im new here and need some help/opinions.

Without 'before and after' photos, we really can't say anything. however, I find it highly unlikely that in a few months time, you are looking 'broad and bulky'. In your mind, and in the mirror, this might be what you are seeing, just as in MY mind and mirror, I see someone who is much larger than I ACTUALLY am.
WORKOUTS
Weightloss apps reviews please??

I just use this one tbh. I've never heard of those three apps. The second two look like exercise apps, though, right? Exercise is not for weight loss, it's for fitness, which is different. Weight loss comes down to a calorie deficit (eating less than you burn, calories in < calories out), which can be achieved through dietary changes alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
New and A Little Scared

Hi @BookishCatLady, I understand that you are scared, but I am proof that you can do this! I'm likely considerably older than you, but also 5'2" and limited in how active I can be. I am now half my highest weight of 226. I'm not going to stay this small once COVID is over, but I intend to stay below 120. I was probably around 190 two years ago and worked the change slowly at first, focusing mainly on not gaining more by maintaining a healthier diet.
FITNESS
Looking for an accountability group

Hello. I am looking to lose approx 20 pounds and I know I'm more likely to succeed if I have an accountability buddy. Can anyone recommend an accountability group that has a good track record? I've seen dozens of accountability groups that start off strong well but then seem to have fizzled out. Or if anyone is in the same boat and wants an accountability buddy, please feel free to add me as a friend or message me. Thank you.
FITNESS
Need a serious accountability partner

I need someone who will be kind, but still tell it like it is. I'm 46 needing to lose 100lbs. I love Jesus! And need to make some serious changes with my health.
LIFESTYLE

