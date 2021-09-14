CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast 375: Managing Kubernetes entirely in Git? Meet GitOps

By Ryan Donovan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaging Kubernetes clusters the way you manage bug fixes. In this episode, we chat with Paul Fremantle, VP of Product Engineering at Weaveworks, about managing Kubernetes entirely within Git. It’s GitOps! It’s a philosophy where you externalize your runtime configuration as a set of resources in a Git repository. Show...

The Independent

Trello down: Office organisation tool breaks in middle of workday

Trello, the tool for organising tasks at work and elsewhere, has broken in the middle of the workday.The company acknowledged that users might find the site and app slow, or that they might simply refuse to work at all. Some reported seeing just completely blank screens.“Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up as quickly as possible,” Trello said.“Users affected by this incident may notice that Trello is slow or completely unavailable in both the web and mobile apps.”
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Difference in a requesting objects in kubernetes

There should be no difference between kubectl get deployment and kubectl get deployments.apps commands. The API object type can include the API group, such as .apps, added by the kubectl autocompletion feature. davidfedor Posts: 3. Also similar selection seen at cronjobs:. [email protected]: ̃$ kubectl get cronjobs.batch. davidfedor Posts: 3.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Why we must choose Kubernetes executor for Airflow

First of all, I’m talking about a solid and scalable Airflow infrastructure. If you need a little airflow with to up 50 DAGs and just to up 2 developers building DAGs. you don’t need to care about what I will say, just deploy your airflow with docker-compose, ec2, or locally using celery and you will be happy.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Kubernetes YAML Generator

For those who struggle to build a Kubernetes YAML, this YAML generator provides a form-based interface with descriptions and links to the Kubernetes documentation. It has live editing, so you can view the YAML as it is edited, and handy copy and paste features to allow you to copy YAML into your own text documents.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Using Kubernetes Workspaces with Code Stream

One feature that has been consistently requested by customers using Code Stream is the ability to use Kubernetes instead of a stand-alone Docker host to execute CI tasks in Pipelines. Well, today I’m pleased to announce that we now support Kubernetes Workspaces with Code Stream!. CI tasks in Code Stream...
SOFTWARE
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Bare Metal Kubernetes Deployment

Kubernetes has revolutionized software development by leveraging containerization to provide easy resource allocation, scalability, and high availability. Cloud providers like Azure and AWS have extended that ease of use by combining their provisioning and managed services with Kubernetes to provide managed Kubernetes services that are easier to spin up and scale than ever. These services from major cloud providers combine the infrastructure abstraction and scalability of cloud with the benefits of Kubernetes to provide a one click deployment of Kubernetes.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Learn Git in Simple Words

I have worked with many data scientists in the past years. One thing that I found common among them is the lack of software development skills. A simple, but important, practice in software development is version control that is kinda known as Git in the industry while other technologies exist. I found many data scientists are not very comfortable with Git mostly due to the fact that they did not understand why, where, and how they must use it. In this article, I described Git technology in simple words and provided you with scenarios where you must use it. I also describe the most important functionalities that you need for daily development: (a) saving changes, (b) inspecting the codebase, (c) undoing changes, and (d) rewriting history. Hope this helps you become more comfortable with this amazing technology.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

How can developers get going quickly with managed Kubernetes?

Software development has been changing in recent years, continuous deployment and rapid delivery of new versions of applications are now increasingly the norm over slow and massive version changes. This change has led to new ways of working, with applications more commonly deployed using containers, on virtual hosts. In March...
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Podcasts: More than meets the ear

Whether you want to reach goal-oriented professionals, football fans, or true crime buffs, the most effective and efficient option might be a podcast. More than 100 million Americans tune in regularly to productions that range from general interest shows to niche commentary. Whether you want to hear the latest from The New York Times or NPR or listen to the insights of pen afficionados or Gilmore Girls fans, there’s a podcast or two to fit the bill.
PODCAST
redhat.com

Kubernetes admission control with validating webhooks

This article describes how to write, configure, and install a simple Kubernetes validating admission webhook. The webhook intercepts and validates PrometheusRule object creation requests to prevent users from creating rules with invalid fields. A key benefit of this approach is that your clusters will only contain prevalidated user-defined rules, resulting...
SOFTWARE
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 376: Writing the roadmap from engineer to manager

Engineer and manager have a surprising amount of similarities: both are building things, but the feedback loop for managers is a lot longer. Former co-host Sara Chipps, now an engineering manager at LinkedIn, joins us to chat with Sarah Drasner, a director of engineering on the core developer web team at Google. We discuss the challenges of transitioning from an individual contributor software engineer to an engineering manager. Co-host Cassidy Williams knows exactly what kind of manager Drasner is; Cassidy used to report to her at Netlify. It’s a whole former co-worker reunion!
PODCAST
HackerNoon

How to Authenticate Your Git to GitHub with SSH Keys

You're facing an authentication issue while trying to push your project from your machine to GitHub as below. I assume you have done the initial setup of your Git and GitHub. But you're facing a authentication issue. Check for existing SSH keys before you proceed to create an SSH key, quickly check if you have generated any keys previously. Add your public SSH key to your GitHub account. Use the command below to generate a new set of keys, by substituting *[[email protected]] with your GitHub email address.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
VentureBeat

Kubeshop wants to be a Kubernetes product pipeline

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. A new startup accelerator and incubator aims to provide a pipeline for products and projects for the Kubernetes ecosystem by “nurturing and funding” open source software development. Founded out of Boston in March, Kubeshop is majority-owned by...
TECHNOLOGY
stackoverflow.blog

The Overflow #91: Observability is the future (of your DevOps career)

Welcome to ISSUE #91 of The Overflow! This newsletter is by developers, for developers, written and curated by the Stack Overflow team and Cassidy Williams at Netlify. This week: scaling front-end design with a system, helping fighter jets score hits with radar, and ignoring the front-end development scene without missing a beat. From the blog Scaling front end…
COMPUTERS
stackoverflow.blog

Level Up: Introduction to TypeScript

In this one-off Level Up session, we’re exploring TypeScript, a popular programming language used for web development. Josh Goldberg, a Staff Frontend Developer at Codecademy, walks us through the basics of TypeScript. We discuss its relationship to JavaScript, how TypeScript is used in real production environments (like Codecademy itself!), how to get involved in the…
CODING & PROGRAMMING
itprotoday.com

5 Reasons Why Kubernetes Is So Challenging

This may be an unpopular opinion, so I’ll put it bluntly: Kubernetes is such an unholy mess of unnecessary architectural complexity, half-baked configuration tooling and constantly changing rules that I have sometimes wondered if the whole thing is just a joke. In fact, the reasons why Kubernetes is so challenging can sometimes seem to outnumber the reasons why Kubernetes brings value to organizations.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Securing Kubernetes as it becomes mainstream

In this interview with Help Net Security, Shauli Rozen, CEO at ARMO, talks about securing Kubernetes (K8s) systems, what makes them susceptible to cyberattacks and what should organizations expect when deploying them. As every other platform, Kubernetes is susceptible to cyberattacks. What drives cybercriminals to target Kubernetes and what do...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

How to Filter Kubernetes Egress Traffic with Prisma Cloud

A common struggle that Palo Alto Networks customers shared before adopting Prisma Cloud was filtering network traffic leaving their Kubernetes platforms. It is a valid concern as applications should only connect to the minimum set of components they need in order to support the business. In this post, I will...
SOFTWARE

