Central Michigan didn't leave anything up for interpretation in its season opening win over Robert Morris. Facing a depleted Colonials clan, the Chippewas hung 45 points on the scoreboard and pitched a shutout. The offense totaled 515 yards and the defense allowed just 109. Winning on third downs was a point of emphasis heading into this season for the coaching staff, and CMU did just that with seven offensive conversions while allowing just one.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO