The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is warning people in the Capital Region about a scam involving fake tests or calls, allegedly from postal inspectors. They say some people living in the Troy area have received calls or text messages telling them to send gift cards, money, or provide personal information with the threat of being arrested if they don't. Some people even received a picture of what appears to be an arrest warrant with their name on it.

TROY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO