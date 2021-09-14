Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market To Show Startling Growth During Forecast Period 2021–2026

Global Resorbable Biomaterials market was valued at US$ 175.26 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 350.40 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 8.32% from 2021-2027. The demand for and usage of resorbable biomaterials in various medical applications has increased significantly across the world over the last few years. Numerous government organizations and universities have prolonged their help in the form of investments, funds, and grants to promote research on the development of innovative biomaterials. For instance, In March 2018, Drexel University granted USD 200,000 to the National Science Foundation for research on how biomaterial-mediated control over macrophage behavior affects biomaterial vascularization. The above mentioned research and funding activities are projected to propel the development of innovative biomaterials, thus posing an assortment of opportunities for the growth of the resorbable biomaterials market.

