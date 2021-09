When Melty Blood: Type Lumina heads to Switch this month, it’ll be digital only in the west. However, there will be one way to pick up a physical version. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is confirmed to be releasing physically in Japan. Even better, English support is included. That means you can pick up a copy and play it on your Switch regardless of region since the system is region free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO