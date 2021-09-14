CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parys Haralson, Former 49ers Pass Rusher, Dies at Age of 37

By Matt Maiocco
NBC Miami
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the...

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
