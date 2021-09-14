Local Sports Wrap 9-14-21

Media and Coaches Polls were released yesterday for SD High School Football, Volleyball and Soccer. Representing Yankton, the Bucks remain seated in 4th in the 11AA football media poll following a 58-0 victory over Spearfish this past Friday. The Bucks are third in the AA soccer coaches poll following a 2-0 win over O’Gorman on Saturday. Gazelles volleyball and soccer did not receive votes in either polls this week. Also in the area, Gayvill-Volin remains on top of the Class 9B football media poll.