Lady Redhounds improve to 9-0 after defeating Knox Central

Corbin improved to 9-0 after defeating Knox Central 3-0 on Monday. | Photo by Darrin Spencer

The Corbin Lady Redhounds continue to roll through the competition, with the Knox Central Lady Panthers as their latest victim. Corbin knocked off the Lady Panthers in a three-set win that was one of their most dominant performances of the season.

Corbin entered the game on an eight-game win streak. In those eight wins, the Lady Redhounds had only dropped two sets - one in a 3-1 win over Whitley County and another in a 3-1 win over Somerset.

The Lady Redhounds have been impressive this year, and Monday night’s performance was just another example of that. Corbin has not lost a regional matchup since October 1, 2018 and it doesn’t look like that streak will end anytime soon.

Against Knox Central, the Lady Redhounds came out and won the first set with a decisive 25-7 score. That was the closest of the three sets. Corbin won the next two sets 25-1 and 25-6, respectively.

The Lady Redhounds will step outside of the region on Tuesday to take on the Southwestern Pulaski Lady Warriors, before playing North Laurel next week. Then they’ll get their biggest test of the season when they travel to Lafayette High School and play in the Thoroughbred Smash.

With the win over the Lady Panthers, Corbin is now 9-0 on the year.