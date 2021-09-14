CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

Lady Redhounds improve to 9-0 after defeating Knox Central

By John Stepp
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzUIZ_0bvL3JaT00
Corbin improved to 9-0 after defeating Knox Central 3-0 on Monday. | Photo by Darrin Spencer

The Corbin Lady Redhounds continue to roll through the competition, with the Knox Central Lady Panthers as their latest victim. Corbin knocked off the Lady Panthers in a three-set win that was one of their most dominant performances of the season.

Corbin entered the game on an eight-game win streak. In those eight wins, the Lady Redhounds had only dropped two sets - one in a 3-1 win over Whitley County and another in a 3-1 win over Somerset.

The Lady Redhounds have been impressive this year, and Monday night’s performance was just another example of that. Corbin has not lost a regional matchup since October 1, 2018 and it doesn’t look like that streak will end anytime soon.

Against Knox Central, the Lady Redhounds came out and won the first set with a decisive 25-7 score. That was the closest of the three sets. Corbin won the next two sets 25-1 and 25-6, respectively.

The Lady Redhounds will step outside of the region on Tuesday to take on the Southwestern Pulaski Lady Warriors, before playing North Laurel next week. Then they’ll get their biggest test of the season when they travel to Lafayette High School and play in the Thoroughbred Smash.

With the win over the Lady Panthers, Corbin is now 9-0 on the year.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corbin, KY
Sports
City
Corbin, KY
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette High School
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
100
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy