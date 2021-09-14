CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitley County, KY

Lady Colonels pick up three-set win at North Laurel

By John Stepp
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcmE4_0bvL2ger00

The Whitley County Lady Colonels went on the road to North Laurel and came away with a three-set win over the Lady Jaguars in a tightly contested matchup.

The Lady Colonels were coming off a 2-0 win against the McCreary Central Lady Raiders last week and had won three of their last four. Because of the rise of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year, and some injuries along the way, Whitley County has not had a full roster for much of the season.

Coach David Halcomb said it was nice to have his entire team back on the court and participating in a big win against North Laurel.

"It was a good win for us. This was the first match where we have had our full group of players all season," said Halcomb. "It gave us some depth and an opportunity to see some players in some different positions."

Whitley County was in control for most of the three sets, but North Laurel made a game of it. The Lady Colonels took the first set 25-20, before pulling away in the second and winning 25-14. The third set came down to the wire, with Whitley County pulling it out late, taking it 26-24.

Halcomb said he thought the beginning and the ending of the match was not up to par, but was happy with the way his team battled, overall, giving credit to the Lady Jaguars for their effort on the night.

"I thought we started a little sluggish, but then soon got to playing like we are capable of. We got really lackluster in the third set," said Halcomb. "Give North Laurel credit as they fought hard and played well. Even though we didn't play well in the third set, I was proud of our girls for generating enough energy late in the set to pull it out."

With the win, Whitley County is now 7-2 on the season. They return to action Tuesday, taking on the Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Team, who defeated the Lady Colonels in first sets earlier this month. It will take a big effort for the Lady Colonels to avenge the loss.

"Hopefully, we will learn that we have to stay focused throughout the entirety of a match," said Halcomb.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitley County, KY
Sports
County
Whitley County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonels#Raiders#Jaguars#Homeschool#The Mccreary Central
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
100
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy