7220 Fair Oak Drive

Open House Saturday, September 25th 12:00 pm -2:00pm! Welcome home to this completely renovated Hampden porch front with new everything . . . including parking! Located on a wonderful block in Hampden, 3145 Crittenton Place is an inviting home with tons of character to match its charming neighborhood. This home offers an open concept main floor living space, leading into your updated kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Two light-filled bedrooms are located on the second level alongside a new full bathroom illuminated by a skylight. The fully finished lower level is such a surprise, as it offers additional living space, a second full bath, and the added bonus of a large wet bar and wine cooler- perfect for entertaining guests or using as an additional bedroom. Are you a fan of outdoor space? In addition to the lovely front porch, the home features a large rear deck, a small fenced yard, and a brand new concrete parking pad in the rear. The home has new windows, electrical, plumbing, appliances, water heater, HVAC, new carpeting in the lower level, new tile in bath, kitchen, and front porch, new deck, new parking pad, and a new torch down rubber roof. Home is larger than tax record states due to fully finished walkout basement, adding an approx 300 additional sq. ft. You'll love the proximity to Druid Hill Park, Jones Falls Trail, Wyman Park, the Stony Run Trail, the Rotunda, Penn Station, and the incredibly easy walk to the shops and restaurants on 36th St.
