63 Frost Avenue

Come see this stately Georgian home on the most historic street in Frostburg. In addition to having 3 full finished floors of living space, 5-6 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, and a very large living room with a fireplace, this house has Central Air conditioning in all living spaces! The third floor is even zoned separately. There are replacement windows throughout the house, and the roof is approximately 15 years old. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are 1-2 years old. All draperies in the home were custom made, and they convey with the property. For children, pets, and entertaining, the yard is perfect! It is mostly level and fully fenced, and there are a variety of trees to provide some shade. In fact, the fence was replaced 5 years ago. There is a two car detached garage that is accessed from the alley behind the property. Due to a gas leak a few months ago, there is an entirely new gas line from the street to the furnace, and a new meter was installed. The owner had an annual electrical and plumbing inspection. The latest inspection was in June, and everything was in great working order. The sellers are providing a $10,000 allowance for flooring replacement and plaster repair. Don't miss your chance to own an historic property on Frost Ave!