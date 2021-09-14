7411 Barbados Lane
Here's your opportunity to own a rarely available end-unit brick-front townhome in Ballsford! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 1-car garage with driveway, and 1 reserved parking space. This home has multiple entertaining spaces throughout the main level, a naturally lit living room that extends into a dining area, and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances for all your culinary endeavors. Step out on your deck backing to trees to enjoy outdoor dining or just need some fresh air. When you're ready to turn down, head to the upper level and retreat to your spacious owner's suite (with high vaulted ceilings) and bathroom with a standing shower. Two (2) bedrooms and a full bathroom make up the rest of the upper level. The finished lower level provides extra entertainment space for your movie nights and a full bathroom. Walk out to your own spacious backyard. Brand new HVAC and water heater. Very convenient to Promenade at Manassas, Parkridge Center, Manassas Mall, with grocery stores (Costco), restaurants, gym, and entertainment! Within a short distance to major commuter routes (Rt. 66, Rt. 29, Rt. 28, and Rt. 234). Ready to move in when you are!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
