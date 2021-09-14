CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7411 Barbados Lane

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your opportunity to own a rarely available end-unit brick-front townhome in Ballsford! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 1-car garage with driveway, and 1 reserved parking space. This home has multiple entertaining spaces throughout the main level, a naturally lit living room that extends into a dining area, and a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances for all your culinary endeavors. Step out on your deck backing to trees to enjoy outdoor dining or just need some fresh air. When you're ready to turn down, head to the upper level and retreat to your spacious owner's suite (with high vaulted ceilings) and bathroom with a standing shower. Two (2) bedrooms and a full bathroom make up the rest of the upper level. The finished lower level provides extra entertainment space for your movie nights and a full bathroom. Walk out to your own spacious backyard. Brand new HVAC and water heater. Very convenient to Promenade at Manassas, Parkridge Center, Manassas Mall, with grocery stores (Costco), restaurants, gym, and entertainment! Within a short distance to major commuter routes (Rt. 66, Rt. 29, Rt. 28, and Rt. 234). Ready to move in when you are!

3145 Crittenton Place

Open House Saturday, September 25th 12:00 pm -2:00pm! Welcome home to this completely renovated Hampden porch front with new everything . . . including parking! Located on a wonderful block in Hampden, 3145 Crittenton Place is an inviting home with tons of character to match its charming neighborhood. This home offers an open concept main floor living space, leading into your updated kitchen equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Two light-filled bedrooms are located on the second level alongside a new full bathroom illuminated by a skylight. The fully finished lower level is such a surprise, as it offers additional living space, a second full bath, and the added bonus of a large wet bar and wine cooler- perfect for entertaining guests or using as an additional bedroom. Are you a fan of outdoor space? In addition to the lovely front porch, the home features a large rear deck, a small fenced yard, and a brand new concrete parking pad in the rear. The home has new windows, electrical, plumbing, appliances, water heater, HVAC, new carpeting in the lower level, new tile in bath, kitchen, and front porch, new deck, new parking pad, and a new torch down rubber roof. Home is larger than tax record states due to fully finished walkout basement, adding an approx 300 additional sq. ft. You'll love the proximity to Druid Hill Park, Jones Falls Trail, Wyman Park, the Stony Run Trail, the Rotunda, Penn Station, and the incredibly easy walk to the shops and restaurants on 36th St.
1013 Edenberry Way

Absolutely Spectacular Four Story Townhome in Amenity Rich Tanyard Cove, and this one has it all!! GORGEOUS, GOURMET KITCHEN with island, HUGE walk-in pantry, butlers pantry, ceramic tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Owners suite features crown molding, walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving system, en-suite with granite double vanity sink, beautiful ceramic tile shower with bench, and ceramic tile flooring. Spacious fourth floor loft includes a powder room, storage area and opens to a private balcony overlooking trees and community space! Lower level features a THIRD FULL BATHROOM, and a family/recreation room that could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom or office if needed. Hardwood, ceramic tile, and new engineered flooring throughout the entire home, the only carpet is in the loft! Shiplap decorative wall in living room, updated paint throughout, coax cable hookups in each bedroom and living room, and all new cordless blinds on every window! Exterior features include a deck with retractable awning for shade on those hot summer days, a covered rear patio with ceiling fan, and a private fenced yard backing to trees! Enjoy all of the amenities that Tanyard Cove has to offer- pool, fitness center, community clubhouse, playground, walking trails, a dog park and water access available! Great location that is convenient to restaurants, shopping centers, and commuting routes. THIS ONE CHECKS ALL THE BOXES, don't miss it!!
307 Backridge Court

Welcome to this lovely three level 3-bedroom townhome that backs to the privacy of mature trees. This home was fully remodeled in 2016 and features 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and a lower-level family room with a walkout to the concrete patio, fenced yard, raised garden, and hot tub! Enjoy your spacious main level deck with a wooded view. The remodeled full kitchen and primary bathroom have granite countertops and many luxury touches. The home also features a 2-zone HVAC system, three assigned parking spots, including a garage. This Spring Knolls neighborhood home has access to the community pool, tennis court and playground. Great commuter location, just off Rt 17 in south Stafford, 2 miles from I-95. Close to schools, library, and shopping! A must see!
125 Randolph Place NW

OH Thurs (9/23) 5-7PM & Sun (9/26) 1-3PM; This Porchfront Victorian in the heart of the Bloomingdale Triangle is the perfect match. It has a sunny disposition thanks to its southern exposure, oversized windows and elevated status above Randolph Place NW. It is also large (5BR/3.5BA, 2600+ sq ft) and fully charged with sun drinking solar panels that make electric bills a breeze (approx $11/mo!). If you seek the independent type, this home comes with its own 2BR/1BA in-law suite with front and rear entrances and a separate HVAC system (both upper and lower HVAC replaced in 2019) for incredible income potential. Don't let the natural beauty and gorgeous original detail fool you, this home has had some serious work done. All of this and you get to walk out your door to the local farmer's market and Big Bear Cafe one block away, other Bloomingdale Triangle hot spots, including The Red Hen, Etabli, Baccio Pizzeria, Boundary Stone, The Pub & The People and more within two blocks and Shaw Metro within a half mile...wow. Interested? Here are the details:The upper unit features 1700+ square feet and 3BR/2.5BA on two delightfully appointed levels. An inviting entry foyer leads to an expansive living room with a charming bayfront nook overlooking the wide front porch. The living room opens to a gracious central dining room lit by a large window and an elegant six light chandelier. A massive, brand new Calacatta Quartz peninsula and breakfast bar separates the open kitchen from the dining area and serves as the perfect place to entertain guests or hold more informal family gatherings. The new wine refrigerator underneath will also help keep the wine flowing as the chef prepares wonderful meals in a truly beautiful and well appointed space with Bosch cooktop, brand new GE wall oven, Quartz counters and a custom subway tile backsplash that runs all the way to the ceiling behind the modern range hood. Ample kitchen cabinetry is supplemented by one of the largest pantry closets you will ever see. A charming rear porch off the kitchen steps down to a paver patio that doubles as secure off street parking with a commercial rolltop garage door. The upper level is comprised of a lovely south-facing primary suite with a walk-in custom closet and an updated en-suite bath. A skylit hallway leads to a generously sized second bedroom with custom Elfa closet and a third bedroom that opens to an enclosed sun porch that can serve as a perfect, light-filled home office. A full hall bath and a fabulous, bedroom level side by side, full-sized washer and dryer with a large workspace and additional storage round out the upper floor.The lower level - with its front and rear entrance, an updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and Quartz counters, a separate HVAC system and its own washer/dryer - is an almost entirely separate 2BR/1BA in-law suite that offers outstanding income potential making 125 Randolph Place NW not only a beauty but also a wonderful investment opportunity.
2335 Liberty Loop

Model home investment opportunity! Liberty Park offers the best value in the Dulles corridor on brand new, low maintenance, garage style townhomes. Liberty Park's prime location is close to the area+GGs best shopping, dining, entertainment, largest employers and features immediate access to the Dulles Access Road, Innovation Center South Metro Station and Dulles international airport. Step inside the Hayworth, and immediately fall in love with this spacious and four-level townhome. The lower level features a spacious 2-gar garage and sundrenched rec-room, creating the perfect hangout spot or tucked away home office. As you go up the stairs, a stunning main level opens up flowing from the family room to the kitchen and eating area. Imagine sitting around the fireplace in a family room illuminated by tall windows and entertaining in the lux gourmet kitchen complete with the latest finishes and massive 12' quartz island. Continue to the bedroom level and you will find a stately owners suite, two secondary rooms and bathrooms with the latest finishes. On the top level you will find a tranquil hideaway in the loft bedroom which is complete with a full bath and open air terrace, perfect for winding down and taking in your new view. **PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME** We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.
2218 Photinia Court

This spacious Colonial with 2-car garage has three finished levels, a wide Covered Front Porch and a Deck in the rear where you can sit and enjoy breakfast in the morning or entertain in the evening. This five-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home was built in 2003 and offers inspiring spaces for you decorate to your liking. Come home to high vaulted ceiling+GGs, a spacious Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms and a bathroom are all located on the top level. On the main level you+GGll enjoy the Formal Living & Formal Dining Room, the Family Room with fireplace is located off the Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Porcelain Tile in the Kitchen and half bathroom. The Basement is fully finished with an additional bedroom and full bathroom. Furnace/AC Unit replaced in 7/2020, Irrigation System and Washer/Dryer are waiting for you. Close to National Harbor.
13623 Forest Pond Court

Gorgeous well maintained 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 3 level town-home in Little Rocky Run community. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new neutral carpet on main and upper levels. Freshly painted with neutral colors throughout. Fully finished basement with half bath. New HVAC (2020). Lower level family room walks-out to the large fenced-in yard with Beautifully landscaped backyard with flagstone patio that opens to common area. Perfect for relaxation or entertaining! Wonderful community amenities include 3 swimming pools, playground, basketball court, rec center, walking trails and more! Location is everything, ideally located just minutes to Route 29,28, I-66 and Fairfax Parkway.
8306 Jennel Court

Welcome to 8306 Jennel Court in the sought after Jennifer Meadows community in Severn, just a few minutes away from Ft. Meade, NSA, and Northrop Grumman. This home has been freshly painted a lovely neutral and trendy grey tone, all the carpeting was just replaced, and the light fixtures have been updated for a cool farmhouse feel. The first level rec room is a perfect playroom space/man-cave/virtual learning center, with a walk out to the fenced yard and paver patio. The main level is HUGE with a custom stone wall in the kitchen. There is a center island for extra prep space, tons of natural light, and a slider to the deck that is perfect for a morning cup of coffee. The living/room dining room is a true open concept with sightlines from the front of the house to the back. There is a so much space for entertaining so invite all your family over for the holidays! The owners suite offers an extension for added space, plenty of walk in closet space and a deluxe bath to relax in after a long day at work. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are a generous size as well. This is the one you've been waiting for!
9046 White Rose Lane

Light & Bright Townhouse in Braxton. Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 1,216 square feet. Spacious living areas offer easy living, options to enjoy working from home and entertaining. Large eat in kitchen, separate dining room with access to rear deck for dinners al fresco. Primary bedroom with nicely updated en suite with jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower and skylight. 2nd bedroom with updated full en suite bath. Spacious lower level rec room with walk out to private patio. Lower level is plumbed for optional 3rd full bathroom. East/West exposure offers tons of natural light throughout the day. Sited on a no-thru one way street with designated parking and ample guest parking. Sidewalk and tree lined community. Great location! Just minutes from Vienna Metro, Nutley Street, shopping and restaurants, RT-66 & RT-50, RT-29 and major commuter routes. ***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY***
845 Loalan Avenue

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town Home. Just Waiting For A Family To Move In And Call This Place Home. The Property Comes With A Finished Basement, Central Air, Rear Deck, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful wood kitchen cabinets, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator , Dryer, Washer, Porch Front. This Would Be A Great Place For A Home Owner or First Time Investor.
1330 Agora Place

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom townhome in the highly sought after Amyclae neighborhood of Bel Air. Within walking distance to Wawa, Starbucks, Coldstone Creamery and more. Step into the front door onto new Vinyl plank flooring. To the left is a coat closet with a convenient half bath down the hall. To the right is a full kitchen with space for casual dining, stocked with appliances including a brand new stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Beyond the kitchen is a large formal dining area followed by a sunk in living room. Sliders from the living room open out onto the brand new deck. This deck over looks the fully fenced in backyard. Beyond the yard is a small wooded area giving this property privacy from behind.On the top floor are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom, which includes a primary suite with its own half bath, and walk in closet. The basement holds another large bedroom, and updated full bath, as well as a laundry room with its own cabinetry and room for storage. There is also another living area in the basement with sliders that open out into the back yard.The deck, fence, roof and refrigerator and dishwasher were all installed during this summer of 2021!!!Come see it while it lasts!!
3110 Barclay Street

OPEN HOUSE 09/26/21 11AM-1PM Come Experience this TOTAL REHAB Home in the historic Charles Village Community. This home custom designed 3BR 1FB1HB Jewel in a class all by itself. This Drop Dead Gorgeous home features Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops. Recessed Lighting ,New Sump Pump , New Plumbing, New Electrical, New HVAC, New Hot Water Heater. NEW EVERYTHING... Schedule a showing on this one of a kind beauty today,
339 Sweet Briar Court

This spacious town home has wood floors ,pass thru from kitchen to Dining Area plus large Master bedroom with plenty of closet space..and updated Master Baths Triple sliders to fenced backyard with patio and many updates thru-out.....HOA will cut your front lawn. And trash is included plus Mariner Point Park with fishing piers,boat ramp and ,walking trails in addition to covered pavilion for picnics with a kayak launch ....picture perfect thru-out all levels....more pictures to come.
263 Evans Lane

NEW LISTING! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 9/25 AND SUNDAY 9/26 FROM 2PM-4PM! Welcome home to this glamourous three-level end unit townhome in the highly desired Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria! Enjoy the best of city living, but with a huge yard perfect for entertaining and three spacious levels of living! Upon entering, you will love the charming front porch with newly repainted front railings and glamorous front door. The light filled main level boasts refinished hardwood floors, an open floorplan, recessed lights, and large windows! Love to cook? The large kitchen contains white quartz countertops, white shaker style cabinetry, rose gold hardware, a farm style sink, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with stainless steel range hood, and island seating with space for three! Slip upstairs to two generously sized bedrooms and one bathroom. The primary bedroom is front facing, allowing for lots of natural light while the secondary bedroom overlooks the beautiful backyard oasis! Down the hall is a spa inspired bathroom with white subway tiles, tub, and luxurious jetted shower faucet! Enjoy entertaining guests with a spacious walk out lower level that includes a second living room or perfect third/guest bedroom and full bathroom. Outside is .07 acres of fully fenced yard that wraps around the front, side, and back of the home. Enjoy eating al-fresco in the fall with both a deck off the kitchen and lower-level brick paver patio! The location is superb+GGone block from Potomac yard center (target, home goods, PetSmart, and many restaurant and entertainment hotspots), around a mile to the new Amazon HQ2, three miles to Old Town Alexandria, and two miles to Reagan National Airport! Come and see this spectacular listing today. It truly combines the best in price, condition, and location!
104 E Clement Street

Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Federal Hill! The main level features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, large combination living / dining room and bright white gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Main level bedroom is located off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry area. Don+GGt miss the amazing city view from the rooftop deck!
11302 Mansfield Club Drive

Enjoy quiet living just minutes away from downtown Fredericksburg. Private and peaceful, this gated community of Mansfield Club offers you one-level living in a 55+ community. With nearly 2000 sq. ft. of elegance, this light, bright, and recently upgraded home is your forever address. Gorgeous new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is inviting and functional with Kitchen Aid appliances, upgraded fixtures, and new granite countertops. An open layout includes spacious windows with plantation shutters and blinds, recessed lighting, crown molding, and new ceiling fans. The outdoor living space features mature landscaping and trees for a natural view.
18610 Nuthatcher Lane

A must-see, beautiful, light-filled townhouse located on a cul-de-sac with a huge fenced private backyard, backing to a wooded area. The freshly painted approx 1900 sq ft of house has an upgraded kitchen with granite countertop, newer cabinets and appliances. The upper level has newly installed carpet in all rooms, and the basement has new floor. The house features updated bathrooms (3.5 baths), newer roof, HVAC, windows, exterior siding and a brand new water heater. The house has 2 assigned parking spaces in the front and guest parking spaces nearby. Extra refrigerator in basement.The community is family friendly and features several popular amenities like swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. The street is a cul-de-sac and is extremely safe for children. The house is conveniently located near I-270, retail, banks, shopping, etc. Please take all Covid-related precautions.
2409 Sheridan Street

Recently remodeled. 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , two kitchens. Hardwood throughout main level; New ceramics in all bathrooms and kitchen; New stainless steel appliances; New carpet; New light fixtures; Walk distance to PG Plaza metro station, I295 , DC . Must see!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright...
3814 Bank Street

One-of-a-kind home surrounded by food, entertainment, a quick walk to Patterson Park, and just minutes from Canton. This 2 bedroom home welcomes you into the main level with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinetry and counter space featuring granite countertops. The upper level hosts 2 great sized bedrooms and 1 large custom full bath with oversized walk-in shower. A third room upstairs is perfect for your home office, extra storage or walk-in closet. Find room for expansion in the partially finished lower level. Enjoy the outdoors on the custom slate front porch or in the fully fenced backyard.
15405 Kennett Square Way

MUST SEE--METICULOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH GORGEOUS BRICK FRONT ENTRANCE and OVER 1400+ SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE--TURN KEY AT IT'S FINEST--NEW BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED ROOF, UPDATED HVAC, UPDATED CARPET, UPDATED MASTER BATH FOR ADDED COMFORT and SO MUCH MORE--ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE ON LOWER LEVEL WITH FULL BATH, GREAT STORAGE and WALKOUT-- PRIVATE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY & FRIENDS--NESTLED CONVENIENTLY WITHIN MINUTES to 495, CLOSE TO JOINT BASE ANDREWS, NATIONAL HARBOR, GREAT SHOPPING and CHURCHES of ALL DENOMINATIONS--EASY ACCESS OUT to ALL MAJOR ROUTES and WILL NOT LAST, PRICED TO SELL!
