CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Man dies after 43 ICUs full of COVID patients turned him away

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of an Alabama man who died of heart issues is urging people to get vaccinated after they say he was turned away from 43 hospitals in three different states because COVID-19 cases were taking up all the ICU beds. Ray Martin DeMonia of Cullman died in a Mississippi...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Family of Dead Alabama Man Urges People to Get Vaxxed After 43 Overfilled ICUs Rejected Him

An Alabama man just days away from his 74th birthday died last week after 43 hospitals in three states couldn’t accept him due to overfilled ICUs. Now his family is encouraging people to get vaccinated. Ray Martin DeMonia suffered a cardiac event last week, and after his family tried to get him a bed at a variety of hospitals, staff at an Alabama hospital managed to find him a one at a Mississippi hospital—almost 200 miles from his home. “In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”
ALABAMA STATE
kiss951.com

Man Dies After Family Says He Was Turned Away From 43 Hospitals

CBS says an Alabama man with a heart condition died after his family was unable to find an open ICU bed at 43 different hospitals. 73-year-old Ray DeMonia died on Sept. 1st. His family says they reached out to 43 hospitals across three states. But, unfortuantely, all were at full capactiy with COVID-19 patients. They finally found an open bed in Meridian, Mississippi at Rush Foundation Hospital.
MERIDIAN, MS
Daily Mail

Alabama man, 73, dies of heart failure after 43 ICU's across three states reject him because they are filled with COVID patients

An Alabama man died of heart failure after being turned away from 43 hospitals across three southern states that were overrun with COVID patients. Ray DeMonia, 73, was eventually admitted to a hospital in Meridian, Mississippi, 200 miles away from his home in Cullman, Alabama, but was too sick to save, and died on September 1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
NWI.com

Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — As hundreds of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filled Alabama intensive care units, hospital staff in north Alabama contacted 43 hospitals in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia, his family wrote in his obituary. The Cullman man was finally transferred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Kid Vaccines Could Be Ready by October, Man Dies After 43 Hospitals Turn Him Away, Parents of 5 Pass Away Weeks Apart, Florida Accounts for 1 in 26 Deaths Worldwide, Review Says Booster Not Needed Yet

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 7:12 p.m. on September 13, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 225,158,946 (up from 223,600,504 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,637,315 (up from 4,612,018 Friday) Total...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Obituary#Icus#Icu#Rush Foundation Hospital
WMBF

SC children’s hospitals seeing ICUs fill with COVID patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group representing children’s hospitals in South Carolina says the rate of children requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 in SC is “rising at an alarming rate,” according to the SC Children’s Hospital Collaborative. Since the beginning of September, 15% of new COVID-19 cases were among kids ages...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedPage Today

More States Seeing Uptick of Pregnant COVID Patients in ICUs

A report from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in August revealed that there had been a sharp increase in the number of pregnant patients who were being hospitalized with COVID-19. Nearly a month later, physicians from other states have started to voice similar concerns about the growing number of unvaccinated pregnant patients who have been admitted to ICUs with severe infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 35-Year-Old Dies of COVID While Waiting for Last-Ditch Treatment

A 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment. Heather Greeley showed only minor symptoms during the first week of her infection, according to her fiancee Tyler Birkes, who also tested positive. When Greeley first had trouble breathing, Birkes took her to the ER in mid-August, but doctors did not admit her because she did not show any signs of pneumonia. Two days later, however, she could barely breathe at all, and Birkes rushed her back to the hospital. He said, “I got her in there, she was sitting in the wheelchair and they were admitting her and I rubbed her shoulders and I kissed her on the top of her head and told her I loved her and that’s the last time I saw her.” Greeley was on the waiting list for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, a type of life support, when she succumbed to the virus. Birkes told local station KOIN, “Heather did everything right, she did everything she was supposed to do and is now suffering because people didn’t do their part.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy