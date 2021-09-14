CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish says ‘it was time’ to embrace feminine fashion at Met Gala

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish ditched her darker wardrobe in favor of an homage to Marilyn Monroe for the 2021 Met Gala. The 19-year-old co-chair told Vogue livestream host Keke Palmer that “it was time” for her to try out the femme fatale look in the form of a blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown featuring a 15-foot train made complete with silver jewelry, her blonde bob styled in some curls and a dark burgundy lip. Although it’s a departure from her usual look, Eilish said it’s something she’s dreamt of doing for far too long.

