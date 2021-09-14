Billie Eilish says ‘it was time’ to embrace feminine fashion at Met Gala

Billie Eilish made her debut as co-chair of this year's Met Gala unforgettable by channeling the style of Marilyn Monroe in her flowing gown and blonde bob. Eilish oozed with confidence as she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. As cameras flashed before her, Eilish easily made a mark as one of the evening's most fashionable celebrities when she sashayed in her Peach tulle Oscar de la Renta gown that gave her a perfect old Hollywood-inspired look. She completed the look with a blonde bob and a dark burgundy lip.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO