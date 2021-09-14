Billie Eilish says ‘it was time’ to embrace feminine fashion at Met Gala
Billie Eilish ditched her darker wardrobe in favor of an homage to Marilyn Monroe for the 2021 Met Gala. The 19-year-old co-chair told Vogue livestream host Keke Palmer that “it was time” for her to try out the femme fatale look in the form of a blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown featuring a 15-foot train made complete with silver jewelry, her blonde bob styled in some curls and a dark burgundy lip. Although it’s a departure from her usual look, Eilish said it’s something she’s dreamt of doing for far too long.talesbuzz.com
