Chelsea vs Zenit live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOJ7U_0bvL02ha00

Chelsea will start their Champions League title defence against Zenit on Tuesday evening.

The trophy was the first manager Thomas Tuchel added to his cabinet after taking over from Frank Lampard midway through last season.

Tuchel has added more stars to his squad to keep the title at the Blues, most notably Romelu Lukaku who broke the club’s transfer record this summer.

The boss will be hoping this is enough to keep his impressive tenure on the road after he was given a contract extension after the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final in May.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 14 September at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game on the app or their website.

Team news

For Chelsea, they are without Christian Pulisic and it’s uncertain whether N’Golo Kante will be available.

For Zenit, a knee injury means they don’t have Magomed Ozdoyev and there’s doubt over whether Dmitri Christyakov will feature due to an ankle problem.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

Zenit: TBC

Odds

Chelsea - 1/6

Draw - 11/2

Zenit - 16/1

Prediction

The defending champions will be ruthless in their title defence and being at home will boost their performance even further. Zenit will put up a good fight but in the end Chelsea will come out on top. Chelsea 3-1 Zenit .

