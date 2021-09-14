CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Chelsea vs Zenit on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352IDK_0bvL00w800

Chelsea will be hoping new star striker Romelu Lukaku will continue his scoring ways in their Champions League fixture against Zenit on Tuesday night.

The Belgian international has scored three goals so far in the Premier League; most recently he hit a brace against Aston Villa and the Blues will look for the star front man to carry that form over to their European title defence.

After securing the trophy in May, breaking Manchester City hearts with a 1-0 victory , big things have been predicted for Thomas Tuchel ’s side once more.

The club have already added the Super Cup to Tuchel’s trophy cabinet and they will be hunting for more this season.

Here’s all you need to know about the match that kicks off Chelsea’s Champions League campaign.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 14 September at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game on the app or their website.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

Zenit: TBC

Odds

Chelsea - 1/6

Draw - 11/2

Zenit - 16/1

Prediction

The defending champions will be ruthless in their title defence and being at home will boost their performance even further. Zenit will put up a good fight but in the end Chelsea will come out on top. Chelsea 3-1 Zenit .

