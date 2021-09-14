CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After Initial Selling

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro initially sold on Monday, breaking well below the 1.18 level. We found a little bit of support near the 1.1775 handle, only to turn around and break back above the 1.18 handle. This is a market that has formed an inverted hammer that was followed by a typical hammer, suggesting that we are going to see a lot of back and forth in this general vicinity.

