EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After Initial Selling

The euro fluctuated on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC statement. This is a market that I think will continue to be driven mainly by the US dollar and not so much by the euro. As far as trading is concerned, I do not have any interest in necessarily putting money to work here, but I can and often will use the currency pair as a bit of a tertiary indicator as to what is going on with the greenback. The pair acts as a proxy for the US Dollar Index, which can give you an idea as to how to trade the US dollar against multiple currencies. With this being the case, the market is also paying close attention to the 1.17 level, which is an area that I think we will continue to see a lot of noise around. The 1.17 level breaking down would open up the possibility of a move to the 1.16 handle, which is an area where we have seen a lot of support.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO