Gold Forecast: Markets Still See $1800 as Major Barrier

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold fluctuated on Monday as it stays within the same consolidation area it has been in over the last four days. As long as we stay in this range, I think it is very difficult to get significantly aggressive due to the fact that there seems to be no real rush to get moving in one direction or another. If we break down below the lows of the last four sessions, then it is likely that we will drop towards the $1775 level, maybe even down to the $1750 level. That is a significant support level from the past, but I would be a bit surprised if it held due to the significance of a short-term breakdown.

