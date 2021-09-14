Hurricane Local Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bee; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands This product covers South Texas **NICHOLAS STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE AS IT APPROACHES THE UPPER TEXAS COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Kleberg Islands, and Nueces Islands - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, and Inland Refugio * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Refugio and Victoria - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, and Inland Calhoun * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-northeast of Port Aransas TX or about 40 miles east of Port Oconnor TX - 28.4N 95.8W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Nicholas has been upgraded to a hurricane due to observations measuring sustained hurricane winds. Nicholas continues to shift further east and is still centered offshore south and east of Matagorda Bay. Rain bands associated with Nicholas have become more focused to the upper right quadrant of the storm, and has not wrapped around to the left quadrants. Landfall is expected in a few hours along the upper Texas coast. Storm surge and wind are the most immediate threats with 2 to 4 feet of inundation north of Port Aransas and wind gusts up to 40 mph remain possible during the next few hours. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches remain possible mainly for far eastern areas of South Texas. Little to no impacts from tornadoes are expected at this time across South Texas. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across locations north of Port Aransas. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal areas north of Port Aransas. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having additional limited impacts. Elsewhere across South Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across portions northeast of Mesquite Bay. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Calhoun County. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.