Bee County, TX

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bee; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands This product covers South Texas **NICHOLAS STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE AS IT APPROACHES THE UPPER TEXAS COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Bee, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Kleberg Islands, and Nueces Islands - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Inland Calhoun, and Inland Refugio * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Refugio and Victoria - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, and Inland Calhoun * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east-northeast of Port Aransas TX or about 40 miles east of Port Oconnor TX - 28.4N 95.8W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Nicholas has been upgraded to a hurricane due to observations measuring sustained hurricane winds. Nicholas continues to shift further east and is still centered offshore south and east of Matagorda Bay. Rain bands associated with Nicholas have become more focused to the upper right quadrant of the storm, and has not wrapped around to the left quadrants. Landfall is expected in a few hours along the upper Texas coast. Storm surge and wind are the most immediate threats with 2 to 4 feet of inundation north of Port Aransas and wind gusts up to 40 mph remain possible during the next few hours. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches remain possible mainly for far eastern areas of South Texas. Little to no impacts from tornadoes are expected at this time across South Texas. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across locations north of Port Aransas. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal areas north of Port Aransas. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having additional limited impacts. Elsewhere across South Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across portions northeast of Mesquite Bay. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Calhoun County. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Statement...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 3.8 0.9 0.4 4 NONE 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 3-4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 3 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3-4 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2-3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 3.6 0.8 0.5 3 NONE 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 4 NONE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 AM 3.7 1.6 1.4 3 MODERATE 23/04 PM 3.6 1.5 1.3 1-2 MINOR 24/04 AM 2.8 0.7 0.7 2 NONE 24/04 PM 2.7 0.6 0.5 1 NONE 25/05 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.8 0.7 0.7 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.5 2 NONE 23/02 PM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1-3 NONE 24/03 AM 2.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 NONE 24/03 PM 2.7 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 25/03 AM 2.3 0.1 0.6 1 NONE 25/04 PM 2.8 0.6 0.7 1 NONE
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Lancaster County. * WHEN...From 10 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.1 4 NONE 23/01 PM 2.8 1.4 1.1 2-3 NONE 24/01 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.4 1.0 0.8 1 NONE
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Lancaster, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; Middlesex COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 2.6 1.2 1.1 4 NONE 23/01 PM 2.9 1.5 1.2 2-3 NONE 24/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.2 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.9 1 NONE
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Coastal Kleberg#Coastal Nueces#Coastal San Patricio#Inland Kleberg#Inland Nueces#Inland San Patricio#Coastal Calhoun#Coastal Refugio#Inland Refugio#Inland Calhoun
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, and the City of Alexandria. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 10:25 AM. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 10:43 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 8:47 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 3.6 1.9 2.2 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 24/10 AM 1.8 0.1 0.5 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.3 0.6 0.6 0 None 25/10 AM 2.1 0.4 0.9 0 None 25/11 PM 2.6 0.9 0.9 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 2.3 2.5 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.6 1.9 1.8 0 Minor 24/09 AM 2.7 1.0 1.2 0 None 24/09 PM 2.7 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/10 AM 2.2 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/10 PM 2.7 1.0 0.9 0 None
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:56:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Guam * Until 1215 AM ChST. * At 749 PM ChST, satellite shows bands of showers forming near Guam. These showers will produce heavy rain over Guam and will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflow in poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Over two inches of rain have already fallen in some areas of Guam since midnight. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 PM 4.8 2.4 2.6 1-2 Minor 24/12 AM 4.2 1.8 1.7 0-1 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 25/01 PM 2.8 0.4 0.9 0 None 26/01 AM 3.3 0.9 0.9 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, southeastern Pasquotank, and Currituck Counties, the eastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through 730 AM EDT At 644 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor to 8 miles northeast of Fort Landing. Movement was north to northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Camden around 650 AM EDT. Moyock and Old Trap around 700 AM EDT. Grandy around 705 AM EDT. Northwest around 710 AM EDT. Corolla and Back Bay around 720 AM EDT. Currituck, Great Bridge and Fentress around 725 AM EDT. Regent University, Kempsville, Knotts Island and Princess Anne around 730 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Poplar Branch, Pierceville, Spot, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Tar Corner, Glen Cove, Gregory, Pungo and Greenbrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Chesapeake; Virginia Beach Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, southeastern Pasquotank, and Currituck Counties, the eastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through 730 AM EDT At 644 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor to 8 miles northeast of Fort Landing. Movement was north to northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Camden around 650 AM EDT. Moyock and Old Trap around 700 AM EDT. Grandy around 705 AM EDT. Northwest around 710 AM EDT. Corolla and Back Bay around 720 AM EDT. Currituck, Great Bridge and Fentress around 725 AM EDT. Regent University, Kempsville, Knotts Island and Princess Anne around 730 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Poplar Branch, Pierceville, Spot, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Tar Corner, Glen Cove, Gregory, Pungo and Greenbrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-23 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee Dense fog possible in river valleys this morning If traveling through river valleys this morning, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate by 9am Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA

