The Bradford Area School District has an opening for a

Times-Herald
 9 days ago

The Bradford Area School District has an opening for a Diesel/School Bus Mechanic in the Transportation Department. The position offers a generous benefits and retirement package with a pay rate of $23.10/hour for 8 hours/day. The successful candidate must possess or pursue a CDL with student endorsement for the operation of the district's transportation fleet. Please visit www.bradfordareaschools.org and click on 'Job Opportunities' on the Human Resources page to view the position details (Job ID 796) and complete an online application.

www.oleantimesherald.com

City
Bradford, NY
