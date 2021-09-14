Assistant Network/Systems Administrator. Intermediate Unit Nine (IU9) is looking for

Local Area Network (LAN) Administrator – Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) seeks a highly motivated individual for the position of LAN Administrator. This is an excellent career opportunity for candidates who possess the following requirements: Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree with a major course of study in Computer Science or Information Systems, with additional continuing education or training in fields related to Computer Science. Certification in Microsoft and/or Cisco or programs and courses in networking is preferred. (Exceptional favorable work experience may be considered for a portion of the education requirements.) Minimum of 3 years applicable experience supporting and implementing IT infrastructure and networking for Windows based networks to include workstations, servers, and other computer technologies is required. Must have (or be able to obtain) and maintain a valid Class D Tennessee driver’s license. UCEMC offers a competitive salary and benefits package together with a working environment conducive to personal and professional growth. UCEMC is a Tennessee Drug-Free Workplace and an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants must be presently legally authorized to work in the United States. UCEMC will exercise its right to select an applicant for hire. Persons interested in applying for the position may read the Notice of Position Open and the position’s description at www.ucemc.com; www.JOBS4TN.GOV; or the local Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Office. Application forms must be obtained from UCEMC’s website www.ucemc.com. No application will be accepted after 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021. For more information on this position contact UCEMC’s Human Resources Department at 800-261-2940; option 3; option 5; ext. 123.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO