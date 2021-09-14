CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assistant Network/Systems Administrator. Intermediate Unit Nine (IU9) is looking for

Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Assistant Network/Systems Administrator. Intermediate Unit Nine (IU9) is looking for a highly capable and forward-thinking Assistant Network/Systems Administrator. This role will report directly to the Network/Systems Administrator, and will be working with the member district leadership teams and staff members to drive improvements of operational activities. The technology team at the IU9 specializes in application support, network administration and help desk support. Bachelor's Degree preferred. Five (5) years experience in technology with a background in technology planning, network administration, Internet, and data/cyber security required. Knowledge in areas such as E-rate, and application development preferred. Ability to evaluate, develop, nurture, promote and sustain a positive work climate for the technology team. Submit completed application (www.iu9.org under employment opportunities tab), letter of interest, clearances, and resume to csmurphy@iu9.org by September 30, 2021.

