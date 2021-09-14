CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea vs Zenit confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG9U4_0bvKvBLv00

Zenit will be looking to go further than they ever have done in the Champions League this season and their campaign begins with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

It’s a tough first opponent as they take on the defending European champions who are in good form at the moment.

Zenit have never gone past the round of 16 in the competition and so the quarter-finals will be a huge achievement for the club. But the question is can they can battle their way through this tricky group they find themselves in?

They will also face Italian giants Juventus and Malmo in the group stage.

Here is all you need to know about the match being held at Stamford Bridge.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 14 September at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game on the app or their website.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

Zenit: TBC

Odds

Chelsea - 1/6

Draw - 11/2

Zenit - 16/1

Prediction

The defending champions will be ruthless in their title defence and being at home will boost their performance even further. Zenit will put up a good fight but in the end Chelsea will come out on top. Chelsea 3-1 Zenit .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Poland vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier

One of the major talking points about this clash is the battle between two of the world’s best strikers in Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski.The England captain has netted twice in the last seven days for his country but also missed a host of gilt-edged chances in the process.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs England – latest updates from World Cup qualifierMeanwhile, Lewandowski has netted three times in Poland’s two most recent World Cup Qualifiers and already has six in the campaign. He only trails Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in the top scorer charts heading into the game tonight.The game between England and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit won twice and drew against Chelsea prior to the international break, meaning victory here would push them joint-top of the table with the early front-runners. The Reds might also start opt to rotating their starting line-up this weekend, following game time in the internationals and with the Champions League starting up in midweek.Marcelo Bielsa’s men are yet to win in the Premier League, though they have rebounded with two draws since an opening weekend hammering...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#The Champions League#European#Italian#Juventus
chatsports.com

Team news: Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Leeds United

The Spain midfielder begins the Premier League fixture at Elland Road, replacing Jordan Henderson as the Reds make two changes to the team deployed against Chelsea last time out. The other sees Diogo Jota return for Roberto Firmino, who is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Team news: Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League group game against Zenit St Petersburg. Kante could return to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues are looking to defend the European crown they won last season, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit St Petersburg, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started brightly but then had to settle into a bit of a slog after the first ten minutes failed to produce a goal. Zenit spent the vast majority of the half defending with all eleven players in their defensive third, with a line of five at the back intercepting every through ball and a line of four ahead of them putting on the pressure in midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea get their Champions League Group H campaign off and running on Tuesday night, as they host Russian outfit Zenit. The Blues head into the new season as reigning European champions and will be hoping to improve on their last defence of the crown. Back in the 2012/13 campaign they failed to qualify for the knockout stages - before going on to win the Europa League, to be fair.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea edge Zenit while Bayern smash Barca in Champions League openers

Chelsea kicked off their defence of the Uefa Champions League with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Pietersburg courtesy of a Romelu Lukaku header, while Bayern Munich comfortably beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou. Chelsea 1-0 Zenit. A tight first half saw Chelsea struggle to break down a disciplined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit: Romelu Lukaku gives Blues win in Champions League

Chelsea opened their defence of the Champions League with a victory as Romelu Lukaku finally pierced Zenit St Petersburg's stubborn resistance at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku, a £97.5m summer signing from Inter Milan, has already demonstrated his goal threat in the Premier League and was on the mark again with his first goal for Chelsea in the competition they won for the second time against Manchester City in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

The start of Barcelona’s rebuild gets a big test in midweek as the somewhat-fallen LaLiga giants host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.Both clubs will be expected to progress through Group E, with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv the other sides in the quartet, but there is a gulf between the German and Spanish sides right now on and Ronald Koeman must find a way to bridge that continuity and star name which Bayern have and Barca had.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions LeagueThey have not played for almost three weeks, as the weekend...
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats Alan Mullery and Sir Geoff Hurst have hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “terrific guy” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former Spurs striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton, looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Zenit referee: Bartosz Frankowski to officiate Champions League match

Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski will take charge of Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St Petersburg tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning champions after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final. The Blues have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign with three wins from their first four matches of the season. Chelsea also held on to secure a draw with 10 men at Liverpool. Russian champions Zenit have also made a strong start to the season and are top of the table after seven games. Frankowski took charge of a Champions League group stage match for the first time last season when he oversaw a meeting between Stade Rennais and Sevilla, who happened to be in Chelsea’s group. The 34-year-old served as a fourth official at Euro 2020 this summer. Tuchel has suggested that Ben Chilwell could be in line for this first start of the season, but N’Golo Kante is a doubt and Christian Pulisic is out for the Group H clash. Mason Mount could also return for Chelsea after he was rested for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, which saw Romelu Lukaku score twice on his return to Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Southampton team news and predicted line-up vs Manchester City

Southampton will be without Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong again as they prepare to take on Manchester City on Saturday. Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that both players will miss out this weekend with respective thigh and calf problems after also being unavailable for last week’s goalless draw with West Ham. More positive news was also given after the returns of Will Smallbone and Shane Long to training.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

251K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy