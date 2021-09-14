CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Stunning Met Gala Gown Took '1,400 Hours' to Create (Exclusive)

By Jennifer Drysdale‍ and Zach Seemayer‍
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle Union is here! The actress made a fabulous arrival at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday. Union walked the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a custom white ensemble that she revealed to ET's Rachel Smith took "1,400 hours" to create. "We've been working on this since...

Ashley Robbins
9d ago

Waste of money as Nation suffers. These are the ultra rich that care nothing about others as shown by our

Billi Jean
7d ago

You can't be hating like that. If she's got the money 💰 a designer will make you whatever your heart desires.The fashion is elegant and stylish. Personally one could use that money out here in the real world struggling.

